Video: IFHT Hit Up Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

Apr 8, 2023
by ifhtfilms  


Regions in Article
Sedona

Posted In:
Videos IFHT


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
83032 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
50656 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's Updated Smash
47377 views
First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub
45601 views
First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized
44858 views
EXT Launches Aria Shock
34913 views
Fabio Wibmer Robbed In Chile, Offers $5000 Reward For Missing Hard Drives
33736 views
HQ Tour: Inside SRAM's Drivetrain Development Facility
31793 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Snowdona was a bummer. But on a positive, folks who paid for only one day got their day, sort of on Sunday. Those who paid for three days got screwed. Wouldn't go again unless they moved it to later in the year.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a lot of hard-working men pulled up their sleeves to make the best of it.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045112
Mobile Version of Website