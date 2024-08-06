Video: iXS European DH Cup - A Crazy Weekend of Racing in Les 2 Alpes

Photos by @Racement Boas Penteker
Les 2 Alpes’ resort hosted the 4th round of the iXS European DH Cup from July 26 to 28!
350 riders on the starting line, 31 countries represented, a legendary track, French riders on the podium, sunshine, heat, excited spectators and dust… all the elements came together to make this weekend a memorable and crazy stage…
The riders competed on the Fury and the fastest runs were done in less than 4 minutes! Fury is a track with everything to push their limits. Some great jumps at the beginning offering doubles, drops, hips and more. It is also steep, with lots of speed and technical turns further down in the forest. These are the reasons why Fury has already hosted international and national competitions such as the Crankworx.
On Saturday, July 27, it was a 100% French victory during qualifying! Dylan Levesque (Fra - Scott DH Factory) set the fastest time of the day in 03:52. Team partner Vicky Clavel (FRA – Scott DH Factory) secured the fastest time for the women in 04:32.
On Sunday, July 28, it was time for the final!
For the men, Antoine Vidal (Fra - Commençal Enduro Team) won, with a 3-second lead over his compatriot Dylan Levesque (Fra - Scott DH Factory), the winner of the qualifiers the previous day. Ross Kew (RSA – 23 Degrees) took 3rd place.
For the women, Mélanie Chappaz (Fra) won, with a 2-second lead over Lisa Bouladou (Fra – Commençal X1 Racing) and Luana Chereches (Rou – Bike House) in 3rd place.
Congratulations to our French riders, both men and women, who took the top two steps of the podium!
The iXS team who organized the event is 100% satisfied with the organization of this stage of the European Cup, even comparing Les 2 Alpes to the legendary Canadian resort Whistler! Marcus Müller from iXS said:
“We all agree that it was one of the best race weekends ever. We would like to thank the entire Les 2 Alpes’ team for their great commitment.”
The highly positive feedback from the organizers, riders, and the resort suggests many great years to come and repositions Les 2 Alpes as a host for future international competitions!LES 2 ALPES’ BIKE PARK: THRILLS AND ADRENALINE
A pioneer in the MTB world, Les 2 Alpes’ Bike Park is constantly evolving! The entire team of bike patrols, along with shapers and pro riders like Adrien Loron take care of the entire park daily.
There’s over 1500 meters of vertical drop between 2,400 and 900 meters of altitude.
DH tracks are suitable for all levels: from the green trail to the brand new DH Elite Black Garden track… a variant of the Venosc track with technical passages and jumps, on a steep slope, reserved for experienced riders! But also enduro routes, e-MTB to discover the mountain differently.New this year:
Try to win a COMMENÇAL META SX V5 frame by filming your best SCHRALP in L2A Bike Park, and posting it on social media!
The Challenge runs from 1 to 31 August 2024.All the info here
The bike park is open until September 1st, Click the link for more info