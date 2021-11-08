Video: Jack Moir Looks Back on his 2021 Season

Nov 8, 2021
by Canyon  


This year's EWS season was wild from start to finish, with delays to the start of the season due to covid, then when things finally got underway it was all systems go with a jam packed summer of racing. And for Jack Moir, it was a long time on the road with no opportunity to head home between events,

But coming into his second season racing EWS, it was clear right from the gun that Jack was up to speed. And, after bouncing back to win in Finale following his injured shoulder at the race in Crans Montana, there seemingly was nothing that was going to slow him down.

With such an eventful season in the books, we caught up with Jack at the end of the season to find out from him how it went..

Thanks to the following for making this video possible with their footage:

Enduro World Series
Jacob Gibbins
Creative Concept TV
Matt Staggs Visuals
JP Photography
Moi Moi TV

Two important steps of recovery going on here

Tape on, and back up to speed

Rim refurb

Season done.


Featuring: Jack Moir
Photography by: Boris Beyer
Supported by: Canyon Bicycles


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Canyon Jack Moir Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Special thanks to Tara L and her magic tape for keeping Kev's arm on until the end of the season.

Post a Comment



