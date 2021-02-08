Video: Jack Moir Rips his Trail Bike on his World Cup Training Tracks

Feb 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesTook My new Canyon Spectral out to one of My favourite downhill tracks that I use to train for the World Cups, to see how it would handle. Think it passed the test, although a bigger fork would've been even better!Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
64650 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
55007 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
49890 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
47217 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
46419 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
44332 views
The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizes
43635 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
40312 views

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 This man could ride a huffy down the Matterhorn and make it look sick.
  • 2 0
 Aussies for ya mate????
  • 3 0
 wonder what it's like to be like "yeah my bike is slowing me down, not my ability"
  • 2 0
 Me who was thinking that my wheels were already battered...feeling much better now!
  • 3 0
 Tremendous! He's such a good rider to watch.
  • 1 0
 Awesome to have a video with some punk rock finally, too many with wishy washy motivational music. This reminded me of 90's MBUK VHS tapes, love it
  • 2 0
 Damn that was so sick. What sort of camera you shooting with James?
  • 1 0
 Ok, and now on a hardtail, would pay to see that .
  • 1 0
 Wow that´s warp speed!
  • 1 0
 Strong and composed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007949
Mobile Version of Website