Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Jack Moir Rips his Trail Bike on his World Cup Training Tracks
Feb 8, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Tweet
Took My new Canyon Spectral out to one of My favourite downhill tracks that I use to train for the World Cups, to see how it would handle. Think it passed the test, although a bigger fork would've been even better!
—
Jack Moir
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
padirt
(55 mins ago)
This man could ride a huffy down the Matterhorn and make it look sick.
[Reply]
2
0
ShredDog101
(38 mins ago)
Aussies for ya mate????
[Reply]
3
0
AidanWilson
(15 mins ago)
wonder what it's like to be like "yeah my bike is slowing me down, not my ability"
[Reply]
2
0
theoliver001
(57 mins ago)
Me who was thinking that my wheels were already battered...feeling much better now!
[Reply]
3
0
militantmandy
(41 mins ago)
Tremendous! He's such a good rider to watch.
[Reply]
1
0
jake00d
(5 mins ago)
Awesome to have a video with some punk rock finally, too many with wishy washy motivational music. This reminded me of 90's MBUK VHS tapes, love it
[Reply]
2
0
Fektor
(38 mins ago)
Damn that was so sick. What sort of camera you shooting with James?
[Reply]
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(12 mins ago)
Ok, and now on a hardtail, would pay to see that .
[Reply]
1
0
trelleder
(41 mins ago)
Wow that´s warp speed!
[Reply]
1
0
local29
(0 mins ago)
Strong and composed
[Reply]
