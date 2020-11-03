Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Jack Moir Rips Schladming and Morgins
Nov 3, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Schladming/Morgins Metal Monday! 2 of the sickest spots to ride in the world. Threw a few cheeky clips in from Finale as well. Enjoy!
Filmed by Tom Lowis
Surfing clip: Jules Bellot
Last riding clip: Tom Caldwell
Music by Hijs de put
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94342 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
91744 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77706 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
68224 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66919 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
64224 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
55692 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
42027 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
oskimtb
(50 mins ago)
you are a legend
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008308
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment