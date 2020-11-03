Video: Jack Moir Rips Schladming and Morgins

Nov 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesSchladming/Morgins Metal Monday! 2 of the sickest spots to ride in the world. Threw a few cheeky clips in from Finale as well. Enjoy!
Filmed by Tom Lowis
Surfing clip: Jules Bellot
Last riding clip: Tom Caldwell
Music by Hijs de putJack Moir


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 you are a legend

