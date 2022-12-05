Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday from Thredbo

Dec 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe best one yet. Shout out Thredbo for the amazing tracks, and Staggsy for the clips. Drop Your favourite metal song in the comments below for the next Metal Monday edit, I have used up all My favourites! Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir


11 Comments

  • 2 0
 Why does he still have that enormous one on his back, Canyon budget constraints?
  • 2 0
 Your videos are always great! In due time by killswitch engage.
  • 1 0
 The whole time I’m thinking, “That poor rear wheel. May it rest in pieces.”
  • 1 0
 Nice decompression ride after the weekend.
  • 1 0
 Is there such a thing as too fast?
  • 1 0
 Machine Head, Bulldozer
  • 1 0
 Stuck Mojo. Pigwalk
  • 1 0
 Jesus Christ.
  • 1 0
 Intense bro
  • 1 0
 One of the best styles
  • 1 0
 war pigs





