Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday from Thredbo
Dec 5, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
11 Comments
The best one yet. Shout out Thredbo for the amazing tracks, and Staggsy for the clips. Drop Your favourite metal song in the comments below for the next Metal Monday edit, I have used up all My favourites!
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
tomo12377
(11 mins ago)
Why does he still have that enormous one on his back, Canyon budget constraints?
[Reply]
2
0
frednewton
(30 mins ago)
Your videos are always great! In due time by killswitch engage.
[Reply]
1
0
Antoniosini
(4 mins ago)
The whole time I’m thinking, “That poor rear wheel. May it rest in pieces.”
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(21 mins ago)
Nice decompression ride after the weekend.
[Reply]
1
0
reborn10speeder
(7 mins ago)
Is there such a thing as too fast?
[Reply]
1
0
tracker23
(34 mins ago)
Machine Head, Bulldozer
[Reply]
1
0
stubaccaken
(30 mins ago)
Stuck Mojo. Pigwalk
[Reply]
1
0
JFfullsendsonly
(28 mins ago)
Jesus Christ.
[Reply]
1
0
FrancisDee
(25 mins ago)
Intense bro
[Reply]
1
0
jimfredo
(24 mins ago)
One of the best styles
[Reply]
1
0
alexanderpwolfe
(13 mins ago)
war pigs
[Reply]
11 Comments