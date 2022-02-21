close
Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday Mash Up from the Thredbo Cannonball DH
Feb 21, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Some of the best from Thredbo. Too Many wild clips not to do a Metal Monday Mix up!
—
Jack Moir
Racing and Events
Videos
Jack Moir
Tristanssid
(8 mins ago)
I am so fucking pumped after watching this!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Xupypr
(0 mins ago)
The Best Vid In A LOOONG Time !!!
[Reply]
