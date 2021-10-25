Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday Vol. 2

Oct 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWacked together some more Matt Staggs visuals clips! Cheers for the song ideas. Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir


5 Comments

  • 3 1
 Mr. Moir has impeccable taste in music \m/

Old mate rides pretty well too!
  • 2 0
 So damn fast. I could watch this all day.
  • 1 0
 mint.....great way to kick off the week. Get Stevo on...
  • 1 1
 Heavy metal fits great! Maybe Commencal bois should also rap, metal seems to be much safer politically Wink
  • 1 0
 love me some viking metal

