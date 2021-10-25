TV
Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday Vol. 2
Oct 25, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Wacked together some more Matt Staggs visuals clips! Cheers for the song ideas.
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
boozed
(24 mins ago)
Mr. Moir has
impeccable
taste in music \m/
Old mate rides pretty well too!
[Reply]
2
0
bananowy
(43 mins ago)
So damn fast. I could watch this all day.
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(35 mins ago)
mint.....great way to kick off the week. Get Stevo on...
[Reply]
1
1
lkubica
(25 mins ago)
Heavy metal fits great! Maybe Commencal bois should also rap, metal seems to be much safer politically
[Reply]
1
0
sourmix
(20 mins ago)
love me some viking metal
[Reply]
