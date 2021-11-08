Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday Vol. 3

Nov 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMetal up Ya Monday BRAAA. Cheers for the song requests, some mad ones! Jack Moir


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 Who did Intense pick up to replace Jack? They must kick themselves every single time they see Jack on a bike. So much speed, so much skill. A great ambassador for Canyon and the sport in general. f*ck yeah Jack!
  • 1 0
 Gwin and Neko
  • 1 0
 This. You don't need Christopher Walken to sell bikes.

When are Canyon launching the black surgical steel range?
  • 1 1
 6am East Coast USA. Morning workout complete, cup of coffee and Metal Monday. Honestly - feelin' pretty good. Yeeewwww!!
  • 1 0
 He listens to metal and he wins medals. Great inspiration!
  • 1 0
 Good grief the riding is more brutal than the music \m/
  • 1 0
 MOOOIIIIRRRRR OF THISSS !! \m/
  • 1 0
 Not familiar with the music selection. Who is it?
  • 1 0
 The man.
  • 1 0
 Jackie Boy

