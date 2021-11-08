TV
Video: Jack Moir's Metal Monday Vol. 3
Nov 8, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Metal up Ya Monday BRAAA. Cheers for the song requests, some mad ones!
—
Jack Moir
10 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
ReubenSandwich
(1 hours ago)
Who did Intense pick up to replace Jack? They must kick themselves every single time they see Jack on a bike. So much speed, so much skill. A great ambassador for Canyon and the sport in general. f*ck yeah Jack!
[Reply]
1
0
LuccsPB
(55 mins ago)
Gwin and Neko
[Reply]
1
0
Steventux
(1 hours ago)
This. You don't need Christopher Walken to sell bikes.
When are Canyon launching the black surgical steel range?
[Reply]
1
1
swellhunter
(39 mins ago)
6am East Coast USA. Morning workout complete, cup of coffee and Metal Monday. Honestly - feelin' pretty good. Yeeewwww!!
[Reply]
1
0
Bouib
(49 mins ago)
He listens to metal and he wins medals. Great inspiration!
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(43 mins ago)
Good grief the riding is more brutal than the music \m/
[Reply]
1
0
devincihucker2004
(23 mins ago)
MOOOIIIIRRRRR OF THISSS !! \m/
[Reply]
1
0
Unrealityshow
(20 mins ago)
Not familiar with the music selection. Who is it?
[Reply]
1
0
Ruked
(1 hours ago)
The man.
[Reply]
1
0
sachquatch
(1 hours ago)
Jackie Boy
[Reply]
