Video: Jack Moir's Race Run POV from Maribor World Cup #2

Oct 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesMaribor World Cup #2 race run gopro POV. Conditions were a lot drier. Track was rolling way faster but still some slick roots and rocks.Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


