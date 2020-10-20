Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir's Race Run POV from Maribor World Cup #2
Oct 20, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Maribor World Cup
#2
race run gopro POV. Conditions were a lot drier. Track was rolling way faster but still some slick roots and rocks.
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
3 Comments
Score
Time
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
12
Matt-W
(1 hours ago)
Why post this run and not one of the faster runs or one with the triple in it?
[Reply]
7
0
samjobson
(56 mins ago)
Because this was his race run? It’s cool to hit all the lines in practice, but I wanna see the pros show themselves as mortal, making mistakes whilst breathing through their eyeballs...
[Reply]
5
0
neimbc
(50 mins ago)
Because he's F@$#ing Jack Moir! Good luck in the second half of the season Jack!
[Reply]
3 Comments
