Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS

Sometimes winning an EWS race is all about putting down the fastest times possible across a full day of racing but for Jack Moir at the EWS in Finale Ligure this weekend, there were a few more challenges thrown in the mix too.After a flying Stage 3, he pushed a bit too hard into the final turn and a rock ripped the tyre off his rim and left him with a dented wheel. Moir still won the stage but before he could begin the transfer up to the penultimate stage, he had to get his wheel fixed with limited tools and time. Using a rock from the side of the trail and some brute force, he got the wheel back in line. Rather than nurse the wheel through to not lose too much time, Moir in fact went on to win the final stage to claim the day's victory by 15 seconds. Here's how the whole story unfolded in Jack's own words:

What caused the puncture?

Jack Moir: I was losing pressure in the rear then rode the rock section too hard at the bottom and dinted my rim real bad. I hit a rocky corner hard and the tire rolled from the low pressure and the rim hit straight on a sharp rock

Why did you have to use a rock on the rim?

JM: It was folded out pretty bad and the tire wouldn’t stay on so it needed to be bent back in to keep the tire on.

Could anyone else help with the repair?

JM: Nah, we aren’t allowed outside assistance but there were a few of the boys there keeping me calm haha.

How long did it take to get the wheel fixed?

JM: Hmmm not sure maybe like 10-15 minutes for everything? Rode pretty hard to catch up for the next one and started cramping real bad on the climb haha.

How long did you have to ride with the rim after the stage? How did it hold up?

JM: Rode the other half of the day, 2 stages. I put 31 psi in it to try keep it on and make sure I didn't get a puncture. Came into the next stage super hesitant and nursed it a bit through the rock sections but after that, it was all G. Surprisingly held up good.