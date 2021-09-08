Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Jack Moir’s Winning POV From Stage 2 of the Loudenvielle EWS
Sep 8, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Jack posts footage of another winning stage from a dominant week of racing.
Posted In:
Videos
Jack Moir
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
91128 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
71934 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
68293 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
66256 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
53912 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
53637 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
52804 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
47053 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
dirtmcleod
(6 mins ago)
Would love to see him hit a WC DH race to see how he fairs like Maes did in his dominant EWS season. INB4 PED comment.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009097
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment