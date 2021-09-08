Video: Jack Moir’s Winning POV From Stage 2 of the Loudenvielle EWS

Sep 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Jack posts footage of another winning stage from a dominant week of racing.

Posted In:
Videos Jack Moir Ews Loudenvielle 2021


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Would love to see him hit a WC DH race to see how he fairs like Maes did in his dominant EWS season. INB4 PED comment.

Mobile Version of Website