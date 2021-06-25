Video: Jack Moir's Winning POV from Stage 4 at EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1

Jun 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesStage 4 winning race run from Canazei Enduro World Series round 1. This is a proper enduro stage, long with a good variety of sections and terrain. Jack Moir


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
91146 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
76230 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
75164 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
72220 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
61923 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57093 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
43851 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
40165 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Moir please....... Goodness that's 12 months riding equivalent for me right there!! Class.
  • 2 0
 Get 'em jack, what a run.
  • 1 0
 Looks just like when I ride... except someone pressed fast forward >>

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009519
Mobile Version of Website