Video: Jack Moir's Winning POV from Stage 4 at EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
Jun 24, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Stage 4 winning race run from Canazei Enduro World Series round 1. This is a proper enduro stage, long with a good variety of sections and terrain.
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Val Di Fassa 2021
3 Comments
2
0
Helmetor
(7 mins ago)
Moir please....... Goodness that's 12 months riding equivalent for me right there!! Class.
[Reply]
2
0
watchtower
(4 mins ago)
Get 'em jack, what a run.
[Reply]
1
0
hatchleader
(2 mins ago)
Looks just like when I ride... except someone pressed fast forward >>
[Reply]
