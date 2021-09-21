Video: Jack Moir's Winning Run & Puncture From Stage 3 of the 2021 Finale Ligure EWS

Sep 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesMoi Moi TV - Stage 3 winning run from round 8 of the Enduro World Series in Finale, Italy. This was the longest stage of the day, and the one that I flatted on at the very bottom.Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Jack Moir Enduro Racing Ews Finale Ligure 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
111904 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
109552 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
81009 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
61664 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
60673 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
49272 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
48598 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
46513 views

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 I wonder how much he was pacing himself on such a long stage? It must be tempting to go balls out right out of the start but knowing you have over 10 minutes ahead of you must be difficult to measure.

It also must be disheartening when you've got to the bottom of such a long stage ready for a rest but have to immediately start fixing your bike. Makes it all the more impressive what he did in the subsequent stages.
  • 5 0
 We want the POV of Moir fixing the wheel X-D
  • 7 0
 I want a POV from the wheel while getting fixed
  • 6 0
 I want the POV of the rock
  • 3 0
 At least he gave himself a 2 second breather before he changed that wheel. Was downhills loss when he did get a team, and enduros win.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely frothing to get to Finale one of these days after seeing this trail.
  • 1 2
 Jack, your POV is poor quality and the stabilization makes it crappier. Please get the same camera as Jesse has. His footage is nothing short of breathtaking.
  • 1 0
 simply warp speed and amazing interpretation of all the lines..stunning!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008132
Mobile Version of Website