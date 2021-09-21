Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir's Winning Run & Puncture From Stage 3 of the 2021 Finale Ligure EWS
Sep 21, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Moi Moi TV - Stage 3 winning run from round 8 of the Enduro World Series in Finale, Italy. This was the longest stage of the day, and the one that I flatted on at the very bottom.
—
Jack Moir
8 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
DC1988
(57 mins ago)
I wonder how much he was pacing himself on such a long stage? It must be tempting to go balls out right out of the start but knowing you have over 10 minutes ahead of you must be difficult to measure.
It also must be disheartening when you've got to the bottom of such a long stage ready for a rest but have to immediately start fixing your bike. Makes it all the more impressive what he did in the subsequent stages.
[Reply]
5
0
iLFreno
(1 hours ago)
We want the POV of Moir fixing the wheel X-D
[Reply]
7
0
derekbnorakim
(1 hours ago)
I want a POV from the wheel while getting fixed
[Reply]
6
0
boozed
(47 mins ago)
I want the POV of the rock
[Reply]
3
0
T-Bot
(56 mins ago)
At least he gave himself a 2 second breather before he changed that wheel. Was downhills loss when he did get a team, and enduros win.
[Reply]
1
0
Maxcommencemal
(10 mins ago)
Absolutely frothing to get to Finale one of these days after seeing this trail.
[Reply]
1
2
miuan
(43 mins ago)
Jack, your POV is poor quality and the stabilization makes it crappier. Please get the same camera as Jesse has. His footage is nothing short of breathtaking.
[Reply]
1
0
fristafrista
(17 mins ago)
simply warp speed and amazing interpretation of all the lines..stunning!
[Reply]
