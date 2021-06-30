Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir's Winning Run POV from the Queen Stage in the Val di Fassa EWS
Jun 30, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Stage 4 Queen Stage winning run from the second round of the Enduro World Series in Canazei. Same track as the previous race, but rode different lines because of the rain, and an added urban section down the bottom through the streets.
—
Jack Moir
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Val Di Fassa 2021
10 Comments
2
0
trkymoore
(28 mins ago)
What an incredible video and the tracks is a dream - I'm missing out big time not riding stuff like that. I can't believe how hard he's hitting everything and for that amount of time - his fitness and strength must be off the charts! Wow...
[Reply]
2
0
doncouzens
(30 mins ago)
DH misses you Jack, fantastic clean run. Well done on the win, hope to see you at some world cups or world champs and show them how its done.Yeah Boy!!!
[Reply]
2
0
Mecadav
(33 mins ago)
God Damn it : That was Fast and catching up Jesse was amazing.
Well Done Jack
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(24 mins ago)
Yeah, Jesse must have felt devastated when he saw him behind his back ...
[Reply]
1
0
sadfusde
(14 mins ago)
@lkubica
: Jesse crashed like 4 times. His race run is on his youtube channel, worth a watch too
[Reply]
1
0
Steventux
(7 mins ago)
Did Jesse hear the Jaws soundtrack as he came into the village?
Amazing run, so consistently fast.
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
Plus
(30 mins ago)
Master class in how to make going fast look easy?
[Reply]
1
0
YanDoroshenko
(11 mins ago)
Don't brake, don't crash.
[Reply]
1
0
davidryce
(25 mins ago)
This is totally ridiculous!!!!! SOOOOOOO fast! Incredible!
[Reply]
1
0
dudeism
(47 mins ago)
yeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaa
[Reply]
