Video: Jack Moir's Winning Run POV from the Queen Stage in the Val di Fassa EWS

Jun 30, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesStage 4 Queen Stage winning run from the second round of the Enduro World Series in Canazei. Same track as the previous race, but rode different lines because of the rain, and an added urban section down the bottom through the streets.Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
80142 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
70777 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
67179 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
63569 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
62495 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
47435 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
42795 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
41071 views

10 Comments

  • 2 0
 What an incredible video and the tracks is a dream - I'm missing out big time not riding stuff like that. I can't believe how hard he's hitting everything and for that amount of time - his fitness and strength must be off the charts! Wow...
  • 2 0
 DH misses you Jack, fantastic clean run. Well done on the win, hope to see you at some world cups or world champs and show them how its done.Yeah Boy!!!
  • 2 0
 God Damn it : That was Fast and catching up Jesse was amazing.
Well Done Jack
  • 1 0
 Yeah, Jesse must have felt devastated when he saw him behind his back ...
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: Jesse crashed like 4 times. His race run is on his youtube channel, worth a watch too
  • 1 0
 Did Jesse hear the Jaws soundtrack as he came into the village?

Amazing run, so consistently fast.
  • 1 0
 Master class in how to make going fast look easy?
  • 1 0
 Don't brake, don't crash.
  • 1 0
 This is totally ridiculous!!!!! SOOOOOOO fast! Incredible!
  • 1 0
 yeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaa

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008750
Mobile Version of Website