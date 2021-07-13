Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir's Winning Run POV of Stage 2 at the La Thuile EWS
Jul 13, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
This was a wild ride with the helicopter flying in front of me up top. Had only ridden that section 1 time during practice a few days before and it was hard to remember exactly where it went, especially with the tape all over the shop.
—
Jack Moir
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
Enduro Racing
EWS La Thuile 2021
Score
Time
5
0
zzExPLiiCiTzz
(32 mins ago)
The helicopter shots sure did look cool, but seeing the tape all over the place in the POV would have me real annoyed as a rider, never mind the distractions it can cause.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(8 mins ago)
Lol, HE JUMPED THE COURSE TAPE!!! looked wicked annoying
[Reply]
3
0
ipattis
(27 mins ago)
did the helo knock the tape?
[Reply]
1
0
marklovesbikes
(1 mins ago)
HOW THE HELL DO YOU GO THAT FAST?
[Reply]
