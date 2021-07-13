Video: Jack Moir's Winning Run POV of Stage 2 at the La Thuile EWS

Jul 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThis was a wild ride with the helicopter flying in front of me up top. Had only ridden that section 1 time during practice a few days before and it was hard to remember exactly where it went, especially with the tape all over the shop.Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir Enduro Racing EWS La Thuile 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
64722 views
Updated: Montana Grizzly Bear Suspected of Killing Bikepacker Shot & Killed
64401 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
61332 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
61073 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
60955 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
52650 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
45512 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
39224 views

4 Comments

  • 5 0
 The helicopter shots sure did look cool, but seeing the tape all over the place in the POV would have me real annoyed as a rider, never mind the distractions it can cause.
  • 1 0
 Lol, HE JUMPED THE COURSE TAPE!!! looked wicked annoying
  • 3 0
 did the helo knock the tape?
  • 1 0
 HOW THE HELL DO YOU GO THAT FAST?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008251
Mobile Version of Website