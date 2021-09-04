Video: Jack Moir's Winning Stage 4 POV from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1

Sep 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHere is My winning run from Stage 4 EWS Loudenvielle. Memory card sh*t itself about 30 seconds before the end.... But that’s pretty much the whole track. Jack Moir


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jack Moir Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2021


