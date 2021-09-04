Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir's Winning Stage 4 POV from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
Sep 4, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Here is My winning run from Stage 4 EWS Loudenvielle. Memory card sh*t itself about 30 seconds before the end.... But that’s pretty much the whole track.
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Jack Moir
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
