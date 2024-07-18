Powered by Outside

Video: Jack Moir's Winning Stage 4 POV from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

Jul 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesStage 4 winning Gopro POV race run from round 5 of the enduro world cup in Aletsch, Switzerland. Jack Moir


Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Jack Moir EDR Aletsch Arena 2024 Enduro World Cup


5 Comments
  • 4 1
 This is EXACTLY* how I ride...

(*in my head, not in reality)
  • 3 0
 I kept taking in the views and messed up several sections.
  • 1 0
 Pumped for MoiMoi. Big push on that stage. Those trails look ridiculously fun.
  • 2 0
 He quick
  • 1 0
 beast







