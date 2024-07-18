Pinkbike.com
Video: Jack Moir's Winning Stage 4 POV from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
Jul 18, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
5 Comments
Stage 4 winning Gopro POV race run from round 5 of the enduro world cup in Aletsch, Switzerland.
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Jack Moir
EDR Aletsch Arena 2024
Enduro World Cup
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,308 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
4
1
DrZeek
(36 mins ago)
This is EXACTLY* how I ride...
(*in my head, not in reality)
[Reply]
3
0
merlin33
FL
(15 mins ago)
I kept taking in the views and messed up several sections.
[Reply]
1
0
Planetx888
FL
(22 mins ago)
Pumped for MoiMoi. Big push on that stage. Those trails look ridiculously fun.
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
FL
(1 hours ago)
He quick
[Reply]
1
0
Backdoor
FL
(23 mins ago)
beast
[Reply]
(*in my head, not in reality)