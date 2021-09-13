Video: Jackson Frew Shreds Some of His Favorite Local Trails

We don't just work with athletes because they're some of the world's best riders and professionals in their disciplines. What gravitates us towards our crew is who they are as individuals. We share common values and a passion to live no ordinary life through mountain biking - to be inspiring, positive role models for others and to build a strong and inclusive community.



That’s why we’re excited to introduce the DHaRCO #noordinarylife series, a mini-series that goes behind the scenes with our athletes, who they are and what makes them truly inspiring.



Next up is Jackson Frew, Downhill rider from Down Under, Jackson takes us for a trip down some of his local trails he grew up riding in Jindabyne and Thredbo, Australia.