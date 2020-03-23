Video: Jackson Goldstone and Remy Metailler Ride One of Squamish's Best Tech Trails

Mar 23, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Jackson Goldstone down Squamish's best technical black diamond trail? I think so! Unrelated Dead Guy is an amazing technical trail. Lots of cool little features and the bottom of Somewhere Over There is a must ride as well!

I met Jackson Goldstone when I first arrived in Canada. He was the kid sending it on a run bike! Now he is already at 16 one of the most skilled riders out there. It's humbling to see him ride all kind of bikes the way he does. Give him a follow on Instagram: @jacksongoldstone

You can find the trail we rode here:
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/another-man-s-gold-2061/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/powerhouse-plunge/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/unrelated-dead-guys/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/somewhere-over-there/

Thank you SORCA (Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association) and the trail builders for these beautiful trails! Make sure to get your membership: https://sorca.ca

This video was filmed before the self Isolation. Stay safe out there, maintain social distance, ride by yourself and take no risk.



As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.



2 Comments

  • 2 0
 even though it was a sick vid, it still made me cry.
  • 1 0
 Simply awesome.

