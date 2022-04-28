Video: Jackson Goldstone Follows Vinny T Down His Insanely Steep Home Trails in France

Apr 28, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


When all Jackson Goldstone can say is "omigod" as Vinny T disappears down the trail in front of him, you know it's steep.

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 That tiny pop off the jump cleared so much ground . Shows how steep they really are
  • 1 0
 Vinny T is this generation's Matt Hunter. That was fucking epic and following this guy is pretty much a deathwish unless you have some serious skills
  • 1 0
 Even steeper than crypto market #dentistjoke





