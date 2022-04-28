Watch
Video: Jackson Goldstone Follows Vinny T Down His Insanely Steep Home Trails in France
Apr 28, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
When all Jackson Goldstone can say is "omigod" as Vinny T disappears down the trail in front of him, you know it's steep.
Posted In:
Videos
Jackson Goldstone
Vincent Tupin
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
chamy
(27 mins ago)
That tiny pop off the jump cleared so much ground . Shows how steep they really are
[Reply]
1
0
housem8d
(7 mins ago)
Vinny T is this generation's Matt Hunter. That was fucking epic and following this guy is pretty much a deathwish unless you have some serious skills
[Reply]
1
0
kerosen1
(16 mins ago)
Even steeper than crypto market
#dentistjoke
[Reply]
