Video: Jackson Goldstone in Queenstown for 'Dreams'
Feb 29, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
35 Comments
Couple days in NZ with a legendary crew and we came back with a couple shots. Shoutout to Rupert Walker and Clay Porter for the magic behind the lens and Rupert for the cut.
—
Jackson Goldstone
Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Clay Porter
Edit: Rupert Walker
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Cameron Mackenzie
Big thanks to HELI BIKE NZ for the shuttle to the top
Videos
Jackson Goldstone
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,295 articles
35 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
37
0
HuckminsterfullerAF
(2 days ago)
If there was a Coldstone Creamery in Jackson, WY, they should make a flavor called Jackson Goldstone. That way someone could say they had the Jackson Goldstone at the Jackson Coldstone....
[Reply]
25
0
schlayer
(2 days ago)
WOW ! How high are you ...right now ?
[Reply]
7
0
Tmackstab
(2 days ago)
@schlayer
: High how are you?
[Reply]
4
0
schlayer
(2 days ago)
@Tmackstab
: I'm still at work. I wish
[Reply]
2
0
hardyk
(2 days ago)
@Tmackstab
: yes
[Reply]
5
0
HuckminsterfullerAF
(2 days ago)
@schlayer
: I'm not high at all believe it or not. I am just a marketing genius. Jackson Goldstone, the town of Jackson, and Coldstone Creamery can just send me checks... you're welcome.
[Reply]
2
0
juanargent
(2 days ago)
@HuckminsterfullerAF
: NASA communicates with space missions by using the Goldstone Deep Space Command Center.
Coincidence?
[Reply]
1
0
fumando
(1 days ago)
@schlayer
: High how are you?
[Reply]
1
0
fumando
(1 days ago)
@Tmackstab
: ha ha ha...I guess I'm high because I just commented the same thing.
[Reply]
1
0
HuckminsterfullerAF
(1 days ago)
@juanargent
: Let's take this to its inevitable conclusion... Jackson Goldstone becomes an astronaut. Given that dude's talents I think this is plausible. Radio traffic upon reentry would go like this: "Goldstone, goldstone from Jackson Goldstone, how copy? Jackson Goldstone from Goldstone, we have you Lima Charlie. Be advised we have 5 Jackson Goldstones from the Jackson Coldstone awaiting your arrival over.Goldstone from Jackson Goldstone, Roger that. 5 Jackson Goldstones from the Jackson Coldstone. Jackson Goldstone out."
Godspeed Jackson Goldstone. And heal up buddy for reals.
[Reply]
27
0
scotteh
(2 days ago)
Holy f*ck, the amplitude at 1:03 is insane! Reminds me of Messere boosting the hip at his first Crankworx in 2011.
[Reply]
1
0
snik-bike
(2 days ago)
Spot on
[Reply]
3
0
suspended-flesh
(2 days ago)
To the Moon
[Reply]
3
0
Monarch87
(2 days ago)
Boost bro boostin'
[Reply]
3
0
paulpimml
(1 days ago)
Crazy amp! I know that line from other videos and Jackson sending it easily twice as high as other pros. Shouted at my screen which normally only happens when watching a DH race.
[Reply]
1
0
trippleacht
(12 hours ago)
look for jackson boosting the dirt merchant hip as well there's a photo story of a pro session here somewhere...
[Reply]
14
0
frednewton
(2 days ago)
That was rad but too short! I want more.
[Reply]
11
0
PB4UGO
(2 days ago)
Let’s just hope his knee heals up quickly.
Looking forward to seeing him in the upcoming DH season.
Crazy height off those jumps !
[Reply]
7
0
wolftwenty1
(2 days ago)
Insane how much talent this kid has.
[Reply]
1
0
nick-smitty2
(2 days ago)
Fox couldn't have branded those pants better if they put it on a billboard.
[Reply]
2
0
LDG
(2 days ago)
I want more! and less zoom! I want to see more of him riding!
[Reply]
1
0
JudyYellow
(1 days ago)
Why does the camera guy look like Christopher Lambert from the movie "Highlander"???
[Reply]
1
0
nvranka
(8 hours ago)
Awfully similar title to BK’s infamous QT edit.
Jackson’s riding is always great, but the edit was forgettable.
[Reply]
2
0
twonsarelli
(2 days ago)
not true. I DO
[Reply]
1
0
thatguy404
(2 days ago)
Why is this video so dark and hard to see?
[Reply]
2
0
jockthestore
(1 days ago)
Choice beats
[Reply]
1
0
Islandbear
(1 days ago)
Ground control to Major Tom!
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(12 hours ago)
Certainly an oddity!
[Reply]
2
10
MattQEkBp1
(2 days ago)
How many edits do we need of this guy?
[Reply]
13
0
Ginsu2000
(2 days ago)
N + 1
[Reply]
3
0
paulpimml
(1 days ago)
More?
[Reply]
1
6
MattQEkBp1
(1 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@paulpimml
: least his injury should spare us two more
[Reply]
3
0
mammal
(1 days ago)
You don't NEED any mtb videos at all, and nobody's making you watch any either.
[Reply]
1
2
MattQEkBp1
(17 hours ago)
@mammal
: but I like to complain, blame Jackson’s parents for shoving his bike riding down our throats for the past 12+ years
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(12 hours ago)
a/(1-r) or (∞)
[Reply]
Coincidence?
Godspeed Jackson Goldstone. And heal up buddy for reals.
Looking forward to seeing him in the upcoming DH season.
Crazy height off those jumps !
Jackson’s riding is always great, but the edit was forgettable.