Pinkbike is experiencing server issues, the site is loading slow and many functions are not working (Uploading content).
We apologize for the inconvenience, get out and enjoy some trails this weekend.

Video: Jackson Goldstone in Queenstown for 'Dreams'

Feb 29, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesCouple days in NZ with a legendary crew and we came back with a couple shots. Shoutout to Rupert Walker and Clay Porter for the magic behind the lens and Rupert for the cut.Jackson Goldstone

Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Clay Porter
Edit: Rupert Walker
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photography: Cameron Mackenzie

Big thanks to HELI BIKE NZ for the shuttle to the top

Posted In:
Videos Jackson Goldstone


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,295 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
58256 views
Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel
57992 views
Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains
56937 views
Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 
56127 views
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
51260 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender
44959 views
Industry Digest: 30% Drop in Shimano Annual Bike Sales, Apple Vision Pro Shopping Apps, Brake Lever Lawsuits & More
39026 views
[Update: Bike has been Returned] Jim Monro's Atherton DH Bike Stolen from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
36494 views

35 Comments
  • 37 0
 If there was a Coldstone Creamery in Jackson, WY, they should make a flavor called Jackson Goldstone. That way someone could say they had the Jackson Goldstone at the Jackson Coldstone....
  • 25 0
 WOW ! How high are you ...right now ?
  • 7 0
 @schlayer: High how are you?
  • 4 0
 @Tmackstab: I'm still at work. I wish
  • 2 0
 @Tmackstab: yes
  • 5 0
 @schlayer: I'm not high at all believe it or not. I am just a marketing genius. Jackson Goldstone, the town of Jackson, and Coldstone Creamery can just send me checks... you're welcome.
  • 2 0
 @HuckminsterfullerAF: NASA communicates with space missions by using the Goldstone Deep Space Command Center.

Coincidence?
  • 1 0
 @schlayer: High how are you?
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: ha ha ha...I guess I'm high because I just commented the same thing.
  • 1 0
 @juanargent: Let's take this to its inevitable conclusion... Jackson Goldstone becomes an astronaut. Given that dude's talents I think this is plausible. Radio traffic upon reentry would go like this: "Goldstone, goldstone from Jackson Goldstone, how copy? Jackson Goldstone from Goldstone, we have you Lima Charlie. Be advised we have 5 Jackson Goldstones from the Jackson Coldstone awaiting your arrival over.Goldstone from Jackson Goldstone, Roger that. 5 Jackson Goldstones from the Jackson Coldstone. Jackson Goldstone out."

Godspeed Jackson Goldstone. And heal up buddy for reals.
  • 27 0
 Holy f*ck, the amplitude at 1:03 is insane! Reminds me of Messere boosting the hip at his first Crankworx in 2011.
  • 1 0
 Spot on
  • 3 0
 To the Moon
  • 3 0
 Boost bro boostin'
  • 3 0
 Crazy amp! I know that line from other videos and Jackson sending it easily twice as high as other pros. Shouted at my screen which normally only happens when watching a DH race.
  • 1 0
 look for jackson boosting the dirt merchant hip as well there's a photo story of a pro session here somewhere...
  • 14 0
 That was rad but too short! I want more.
  • 11 0
 Let’s just hope his knee heals up quickly.
Looking forward to seeing him in the upcoming DH season.

Crazy height off those jumps !
  • 7 0
 Insane how much talent this kid has.
  • 1 0
 Fox couldn't have branded those pants better if they put it on a billboard.
  • 2 0
 I want more! and less zoom! I want to see more of him riding!
  • 1 0
 Why does the camera guy look like Christopher Lambert from the movie "Highlander"???
  • 1 0
 Awfully similar title to BK’s infamous QT edit.

Jackson’s riding is always great, but the edit was forgettable.
  • 2 0
 not true. I DO
  • 1 0
 Why is this video so dark and hard to see?
  • 2 0
 Choice beats
  • 1 0
 Ground control to Major Tom!
  • 1 0
 Certainly an oddity!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036154
Mobile Version of Website