Video: Jackson Goldstone in 'Solo'

Feb 6, 2024
by santacruzbicycles  

When he’s not turning heads trackside, Jackson Goldstone will be found turning trails into his own personal playground.

Jackson Goldstone rides the Santa cruz 5010
Boost Bro

Jackson Goldstone rides the Santa cruz 5010
#lovesbackwheel

While his 9-to-5 is piloting his Syndicate V10 downhill bike down heinous tracks in pursuit of podium glory, he absolutely loves to get out on his local trails on his daily driver and have some fun.

Filmed this winter in British Columbia before the snow really fell, Jackson spent a couple days on new (to him) trails, looking for the side hits and the bonus air miles.

Jackson Goldstone rides the Santa cruz 5010
Pitted.

The result was captured by Scott Secco and set to a beautiful score. It reminds us of the first 5010 video that featured Steve Peat, but with a contemporary twist. And less canoes.

Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Scott Secco
Cinematographer: Liam Mullany
Cable Cam: Robin Munshaw
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Composer: Jeremy Wallace Maclean
Production Assistant: Kelsey Toevs

Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Jackson Goldstone


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 JG "Let's make it all arty like Semenuk does, like black and white and a format that only works on TVs from 1998!"
Semenuk: "Just make sure mine comes out a few minutes before Jackson's on pinkbike"
  • 2 0
 Boostbro is GOLD jerry GOLD!







