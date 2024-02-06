Video: Jackson Goldstone in 'Solo'

Boost Bro

When he’s not turning heads trackside, Jackson Goldstone will be found turning trails into his own personal playground.While his 9-to-5 is piloting his Syndicate V10 downhill bike down heinous tracks in pursuit of podium glory, he absolutely loves to get out on his local trails on his daily driver and have some fun.Filmed this winter in British Columbia before the snow really fell, Jackson spent a couple days on new (to him) trails, looking for the side hits and the bonus air miles.The result was captured by Scott Secco and set to a beautiful score. It reminds us of the first 5010 video that featured Steve Peat, but with a contemporary twist. And less canoes.Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Scott SeccoCinematographer: Liam MullanyCable Cam: Robin MunshawSound Design: Keith White AudioComposer: Jeremy Wallace MacleanProduction Assistant: Kelsey Toevs