Video: Jackson Goldstone's Bike Park Tips for Nose Bonks, Tabletops & Schralping

Sep 13, 2019
by Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis  

The 4th episode of Jackson’s Bike School is here!

For the fourth time, Jackson Goldstone takes us along on the trails of Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis to share his knowledge, his tips and tricks on how to become a better mountain bike rider. This time, the young Canadian demonstrates three simple tricks for the bike park and shows us how to perform them step by step: a nose bonk, a tabletop and a shralp.



Due to its vast variety of trails, Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is not only the perfect playground for mountain bikers of all skill levels, but also the ideal practice area to learn and optimize tricks, whether just starting out or working your way up to bigger tricks. But it’s not only the actual bike park where you can improve your skills in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis: a kids’ park, a dedicated training area, a pump track, a slopestyle course with multiple lines and an air bag invite riders to train while having fun.



So if you ever wanted to know how to perform a nose bonk on a step up, how to style up your bike park laps with a table top or how to smoothly shralp a berm, tune in for the newest episode of Jackson’s Bike School: “How to learn 3 simple tricks in the bike park”



Further information about biking in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is available on www.bike-sfl.at

All photos by © Richard Bos

Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Videos Jackson Goldstone Riding Tips


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 shralping is easy, just grab a hand full of rear brake and turn in. ive watched plenty of 50 to 1 so i should know

