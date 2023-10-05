Watch
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Course Preview for the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
Oct 5, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
The last and final race of the season for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup is upon us and Jackson Goldstone gives us the inside look at the new course setup this year.
—
GoPro Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
GoPro
Jackson Goldstone
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,777 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Crisskan
(38 mins ago)
Bummed out that we're already at the last race of the season.
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(19 mins ago)
Not only the last, but also the final race of the season according to GoPro.
[Reply]
3
0
Captain-Spaulding
(30 mins ago)
Goldstone? More like Brassstones
[Reply]
1
2
likeittacky
(18 mins ago)
What season? This whole entire new format, coverage and the long wait to just do the first race of the year is total crap if you ask me! I haven't watched one race except for the stupid Semi finals replays and winning runs clips. To top it all off with the absence of King ROB!! Discovery can kiss my Grits
!!!
[Reply]
3
0
Yuley95
(17 mins ago)
Jackson’s the boss. Love his previews
[Reply]
2
0
betsie
(16 mins ago)
Track looks insanely good. Jackson cruising down at a speed we can all dream of being able to ride at.
[Reply]
1
0
JNZ
(32 mins ago)
Had me puckering up at 3:00 insane control
[Reply]
