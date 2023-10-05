Video: Jackson Goldstone's Course Preview for the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe last and final race of the season for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup is upon us and Jackson Goldstone gives us the inside look at the new course setup this year. GoPro Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH GoPro Jackson Goldstone Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,777 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 5 0
 Bummed out that we're already at the last race of the season.
  • 3 0
 Not only the last, but also the final race of the season according to GoPro.
  • 3 0
 Goldstone? More like Brassstones
  • 1 2
 What season? This whole entire new format, coverage and the long wait to just do the first race of the year is total crap if you ask me! I haven't watched one race except for the stupid Semi finals replays and winning runs clips. To top it all off with the absence of King ROB!! Discovery can kiss my Grits Thumbs Down !!!
  • 3 0
 Jackson’s the boss. Love his previews
  • 2 0
 Track looks insanely good. Jackson cruising down at a speed we can all dream of being able to ride at.
  • 1 0
 Had me puckering up at 3:00 insane control





