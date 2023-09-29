Video: Jackson Goldstone's Course Preview for the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin Jackson Goldstone as he takes us for the GoPro course preview down the rough and ready Downhill World Cup course in Snowshoe, West Virginia!

It's going to be a white knuckle ride on this slick and physical track in the penultimate round of the 2023 UCI Downhill World Cup season. UCI Mountain Bike World Series


2 Comments
  • 4 0
 The young Jedi. Boyish enthusiasm shines through the terror. Yoda would be proud. Such a great personality.
  • 1 0
 This track looks sick, love the rocky sections, they look like my local trails, not that much speed, but techy and exciting. And I dig the Snowshoe vibe!





