Video: Jackson Goldstone's Course Preview for the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
Sep 29, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Join Jackson Goldstone as he takes us for the GoPro course preview down the rough and ready Downhill World Cup course in Snowshoe, West Virginia!
It's going to be a white knuckle ride on this slick and physical track in the penultimate round of the 2023 UCI Downhill World Cup season.
—
UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Jackson Goldstone
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,741 articles
2 Comments
DGUSMC
(1 hours ago)
The young Jedi. Boyish enthusiasm shines through the terror. Yoda would be proud. Such a great personality.
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
This track looks sick, love the rocky sections, they look like my local trails, not that much speed, but techy and exciting. And I dig the Snowshoe vibe!
[Reply]
