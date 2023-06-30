Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Course Preview for the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
Jun 30, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
Get the full commentary chat through with Jackson Goldstone as he talks us through the new course setup for Val Di Sole for the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup.
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
GoPro
Jackson Goldstone
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,484 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
67302 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
58624 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
51024 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
45152 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
42419 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
34057 views
New Disc Brakes & More from 5 European Manufacturers - Eurobike 2023
33843 views
Tech Randoms - Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
33112 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039294
Mobile Version of Website