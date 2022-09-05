Watch
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Final Turn Crash from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
Sep 5, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
8 Comments
Jackson Goldstone throwing away a heater of a run moments before crossing the finish line at the final UCI DHI World Cup Round in Val Di Sole
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
GoPro
Jackson Goldstone
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
114723 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
96508 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
56837 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
55773 views
Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine
51654 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
48375 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
42830 views
Review: Stan's Flow MK4 Wheelset - Now With Magnets
41458 views
Score
Time
4
1
DmoorDevil
(14 mins ago)
Deffo not good advertisement for the factory where fanboi carbon made.
#Steelisfreal
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
(0 mins ago)
Sam Hill bent his crank when he crashed back then. What would have happened to a metal handlebar instead? Probably bent too instead of broken. A broken handlebar seems scary, glad he didn't get stabbed.
[Reply]
2
0
hermsey
(5 mins ago)
Exactly the same place mine broke... 6 fractures, a 3.5" plate and 6 pins later.
[Reply]
3
0
WoS
(21 mins ago)
*beep!* *beep!* *beep!*
[Reply]
2
1
WRCDH
(25 mins ago)
“Shattered” pretty much sums it up.
[Reply]
1
4
wslee
(27 mins ago)
Not sure if that’s good advertisement for the handlebar or not
[Reply]
4
0
vhdh666
(22 mins ago)
I think the handlebar doesn't care
[Reply]
2
1
thompsy01
(21 mins ago)
that's what happens when you slam a bike into the ground at 25mph
[Reply]
