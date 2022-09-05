Video: Jackson Goldstone's Final Turn Crash from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJackson Goldstone throwing away a heater of a run moments before crossing the finish line at the final UCI DHI World Cup Round in Val Di Sole GoPro


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos GoPro Jackson Goldstone DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
114723 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
96508 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
56837 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
55773 views
Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine
51654 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
48375 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
42830 views
Review: Stan's Flow MK4 Wheelset - Now With Magnets
41458 views

8 Comments

  • 4 1
 Deffo not good advertisement for the factory where fanboi carbon made.

#Steelisfreal
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill bent his crank when he crashed back then. What would have happened to a metal handlebar instead? Probably bent too instead of broken. A broken handlebar seems scary, glad he didn't get stabbed.
  • 2 0
 Exactly the same place mine broke... 6 fractures, a 3.5" plate and 6 pins later.
  • 3 0
 *beep!* *beep!* *beep!*
  • 2 1
 “Shattered” pretty much sums it up.
  • 1 4
 Not sure if that’s good advertisement for the handlebar or not
  • 4 0
 I think the handlebar doesn't care
  • 2 1
 that's what happens when you slam a bike into the ground at 25mph





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008068
Mobile Version of Website