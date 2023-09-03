Video: Jackson Goldstone's Qualifying Crash POV from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWith the track changing constantly through the day, the Loudenvielle track gets the best of Jackson Goldstone in Qualifying Runs for stop 5 of the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Series. GoPro


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH GoPro Jackson Goldstone Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,652 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 12 0
 He gets up and finishes the run faster than it would take me to stop groaning and trying to stand up.
  • 2 1
 Hope you all good Jackson! nice run otherwise - you're a fast little bugger.. I think I bagged this track ages ago when it was first announced that it looked like a cow paddock but now im well into it, well done Loudenville.. Hoping things dry up enough/weather is ok to make a race of it/appease the limp d*ck organisers, and it's not cancelled cause it's slippery......... and the coverage is ok....... and the commentating is ok.....F*ck it I'm gonna print some shirts - MDHGA (make DH great again)
  • 2 1
 Damn. That section looks way too dangerous. They should probably cancel the race and get IMBA in there to build a sidewalk that won’t be impacted by the rain!
  • 1 0
 100% cancel the Dry racing, Way to fast. We can do some racing at the finish line, roll from the hip landing, fastest time wins.
  • 1 0
 If it was me, I'd need a heli ride to the hospital. You are a beast Jackson!!
  • 1 0
 Massive crash - get up and send the rest anyway. The strength of mind is crazy in top level DH
  • 1 0
 Jeez, that kid is so damn fast and so damn tough, too.





