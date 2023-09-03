Watch
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Qualifying Crash POV from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
Sep 3, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
With the track changing constantly through the day, the Loudenvielle track gets the best of Jackson Goldstone in Qualifying Runs for stop 5 of the 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Cup Series.
GoPro
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
GoPro
Jackson Goldstone
Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,652 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
mrtoodles
(47 mins ago)
He gets up and finishes the run faster than it would take me to stop groaning and trying to stand up.
[Reply]
2
1
houli77
(39 mins ago)
Hope you all good Jackson! nice run otherwise - you're a fast little bugger.. I think I bagged this track ages ago when it was first announced that it looked like a cow paddock but now im well into it, well done Loudenville.. Hoping things dry up enough/weather is ok to make a race of it/appease the limp d*ck organisers, and it's not cancelled cause it's slippery......... and the coverage is ok....... and the commentating is ok.....F*ck it I'm gonna print some shirts - MDHGA (make DH great again)
[Reply]
2
1
pisgahgnar
(17 mins ago)
Damn. That section looks way too dangerous. They should probably cancel the race and get IMBA in there to build a sidewalk that won’t be impacted by the rain!
[Reply]
1
0
HeatedRotor
(4 mins ago)
100% cancel the Dry racing, Way to fast. We can do some racing at the finish line, roll from the hip landing, fastest time wins.
[Reply]
1
0
oswaldini
(24 mins ago)
If it was me, I'd need a heli ride to the hospital. You are a beast Jackson!!
[Reply]
1
0
Intensevp
(20 mins ago)
Massive crash - get up and send the rest anyway. The strength of mind is crazy in top level DH
[Reply]
1
0
EchoLimaTwoOne
(40 mins ago)
Jeez, that kid is so damn fast and so damn tough, too.
[Reply]
