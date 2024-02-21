Watch
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Red Bull Hardline Course Preview with Commentary
Feb 21, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
13 Comments
As if the course wasn't hard enough without talking the whole way down! You'd almost believe Jackson Goldstone was riding a regular track based on how calm he is throughout.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Jackson Goldstone
Laurie Greenland
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,283 articles
13 Comments
Score
Time
39
0
theging
(1 hours ago)
For year one of a hardline course, I think the dig crew has nailed this one 100%. It’s so different than wales but still way rowdier than anything 99% of us could check off. It has its unique hardline personality, that’s what makes this series special. Insane work dig team.
[Reply]
25
1
danielfloyd
(53 mins ago)
Jackson: *complains about blown out berms*
Also Jackson: *Schralps every corner*
[Reply]
4
1
hukriede
(49 mins ago)
He's not complaining he loves a blown out berm!
[Reply]
1
0
tgent
(10 mins ago)
I wouldn't call it complaining, but I did chuckle when he mentioned that the berms were getting blown out.
[Reply]
11
0
cmanser
(1 hours ago)
He is a hell of a commentator - had me laughing with him at the end! Damn fine job gentlemen!
[Reply]
9
0
torro86
(1 hours ago)
such a rush to watch those guys rail those corners and take flight with ease. so stylie....just catching my breath now
[Reply]
5
0
freeridefen
(40 mins ago)
Going to one of the biggest jump in the world and throwing one of the sickest whip is a whole new era of talent! Jackson you are THE MAN! Big respect!
[Reply]
2
0
sooner518
(37 mins ago)
When i saw how sideways he went on that, I just thought for sure he wasnt gonna be able to pull it back and keep it together. Insane
[Reply]
2
0
Pembidirt
(30 mins ago)
Thanks for sharing that. I enjoy both head cam and the follow cam. Great footage
[Reply]
2
0
bKrack
(48 mins ago)
that last jump is insanity
[Reply]
1
0
dirtbaggraeme
(25 mins ago)
Was the theory, if snow biking hits 100km/hr... hold my beer?
[Reply]
1
0
bikeguy92
(16 mins ago)
That open part is a dream
last jumps = BUTTER
[Reply]
1
0
vic690
(8 mins ago)
Unreal !!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
