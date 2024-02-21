Video: Jackson Goldstone's Red Bull Hardline Course Preview with Commentary

Feb 21, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

As if the course wasn't hard enough without talking the whole way down! You'd almost believe Jackson Goldstone was riding a regular track based on how calm he is throughout.

Racing and Events Videos Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland Hardline Hardline 2024


13 Comments
 For year one of a hardline course, I think the dig crew has nailed this one 100%. It’s so different than wales but still way rowdier than anything 99% of us could check off. It has its unique hardline personality, that’s what makes this series special. Insane work dig team.
 Jackson: *complains about blown out berms*

Also Jackson: *Schralps every corner*
 He's not complaining he loves a blown out berm!
 I wouldn't call it complaining, but I did chuckle when he mentioned that the berms were getting blown out.
 He is a hell of a commentator - had me laughing with him at the end! Damn fine job gentlemen!
 such a rush to watch those guys rail those corners and take flight with ease. so stylie....just catching my breath now
 Going to one of the biggest jump in the world and throwing one of the sickest whip is a whole new era of talent! Jackson you are THE MAN! Big respect!
 When i saw how sideways he went on that, I just thought for sure he wasnt gonna be able to pull it back and keep it together. Insane
 Thanks for sharing that. I enjoy both head cam and the follow cam. Great footage
 that last jump is insanity
 Was the theory, if snow biking hits 100km/hr... hold my beer?
 That open part is a dream

last jumps = BUTTER
 Unreal !!!







