Video: Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10 - What Makes a Syndicate Bike

The first World Cup of the 2022 season is coming up and what better way to get excited about it than diving into the details of a World Cup level DH rig. Today, Christina Chappetta is in the studio with Jackson Goldstone to cover his all-new Santa Cruz V10 and what it's like being on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team.
Thursday the 24th of March 7h40pm.
Not a single new / report / track walk / whatever from Lourdes DHWC 1st round on Pinkbike.
.
OK
I can honestly weep when I scroll down PB homepage and more than 50% of the “articles” start with “Video”.
