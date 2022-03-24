close
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10 - What Makes a Syndicate Bike

Mar 24, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The first World Cup of the 2022 season is coming up and what better way to get excited about it than diving into the details of a World Cup level DH rig. Today, Christina Chappetta is in the studio with Jackson Goldstone to cover his all-new Santa Cruz V10 and what it's like being on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team.

UCI MTB World Cup DH. Round 1 Lourdes France.
Jackson's bike has a fresh paint job for the first round of the season in Lourdes, France. Photo: Sven Martin





21 Comments

  • 11 0
 Jackson has that Blue Steel down!... but can he Magnum? Tune in this weekend to find out
  • 2 0
 I hear he can’t turn left.
  • 5 0
 Meanwhile...
Thursday the 24th of March 7h40pm.
Not a single new / report / track walk / whatever from Lourdes DHWC 1st round on Pinkbike.
.
OK
  • 1 0
 Much easier to have manufacturers sponsor videos than actually write / compile something these days.

I can honestly weep when I scroll down PB homepage and more than 50% of the “articles” start with “Video”.
  • 4 0
 "How much the machine makes a difference in a rider's performance " ? Well, I guess we'll never know, looks like your time was over Jackson !
  • 6 0
 the last bit of the interview is under a paywall , probably coming soon tm
  • 1 0
 @OlaGeladosDH: hahaha we’re on it! Not sure what happened there.
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: oh it's up now , thanks!
  • 1 0
 Marginal gain :-)
  • 5 0
 that cut off at a weird moment
  • 4 0
 Good luck this week Jackson! Hope the new new bike is running mint
  • 1 0
 What's he saying about a harder spring gives a softer ride? not really following that... Or does he just mean when switching between the 2 bikes?
  • 3 0
 Good luck Jackson!
  • 2 0
 Is the video cut off at the end?
  • 1 0
 Something funky happened. We’re on it!
  • 1 0
 He's got a new paint job since then. The new frame is turple.
  • 1 0
 And as for Lourdes, the s is silent !
  • 2 1
 Thank you! I’ll make sure to practice more French
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: Pro tip: practice more bike instead. Won't improve your french, but definitely more fun!
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta nice ending there...
  • 1 0
 Sickest kit!

