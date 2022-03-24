Video: Jackson Goldstone's Santa Cruz V10 - What Makes a Syndicate Bike

Jackson's bike has a fresh paint job for the first round of the season in Lourdes, France. Photo: Sven Martin

The first World Cup of the 2022 season is coming up and what better way to get excited about it than diving into the details of a World Cup level DH rig. Today, Christina Chappetta is in the studio with Jackson Goldstone to cover his all-new Santa Cruz V10 and what it's like being on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team.