Video: Jakob Jewett Is Smooth As Can Be In His Self-Shot 'All Me'
Nov 28, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
18-year-old Jakob Jewett filmed this entirely on his own and it's a treat to watch.
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
bookem13
(1 hours ago)
Love this
[Reply]
2
0
luis-beri
(1 hours ago)
(i wrote this comment entirely on my own too): GREAT JOB!!
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(37 mins ago)
Don't forget to give the music artist credit, Jakob. (I'd like to know who it is)
[Reply]
1
0
goffboy
(9 mins ago)
It's listed on youtube.
[Reply]
1
0
SEA5ONS
(11 mins ago)
Everyone who has ever done self filming knows how much of a pain it is to get just a couple clips. Super job dude.
[Reply]
1
0
Yaan
(47 mins ago)
I thought it was a poaching A-line video. Nice work.
[Reply]
1
0
zmums
(48 mins ago)
Dope
[Reply]
1
0
ryann
(20 mins ago)
Sickter
[Reply]
1
0
gregs22
(17 mins ago)
Kid has good style!
[Reply]
