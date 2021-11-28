Video: Jakob Jewett Is Smooth As Can Be In His Self-Shot 'All Me'

Nov 28, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


18-year-old Jakob Jewett filmed this entirely on his own and it's a treat to watch.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jacob Jewett


Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
72127 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
57951 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
57765 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
56001 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
52779 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
44558 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
41428 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
40379 views

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Love this
  • 2 0
 (i wrote this comment entirely on my own too): GREAT JOB!!
  • 1 0
 Don't forget to give the music artist credit, Jakob. (I'd like to know who it is)
  • 1 0
 It's listed on youtube.
  • 1 0
 Everyone who has ever done self filming knows how much of a pain it is to get just a couple clips. Super job dude.
  • 1 0
 I thought it was a poaching A-line video. Nice work.
  • 1 0
 Dope
  • 1 0
 Sickter
  • 1 0
 Kid has good style!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006824
Mobile Version of Website