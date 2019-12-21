Video: Jacob Tooke is the Canadian Enduro Series' Newest Radmin

We're extremely excited to bring Jacob Tooke on board as our 2020 admin. Not only is he one of the fastest racers on the circuit, he's also one of the nicest. We thought it would be a good idea to welcome him to the team with some quality shredding on his 2020 Norco Sight!
Canadian Enduro Tier 1 discounted pricing ends on January 1st, 2020. If you have any questions, make sure to reach out to Jacob and the team here
.
Video: Max McCulloch#CanadianEnduro
#NorcoEnduro #NorcoSight
#AdventureBeginsHere
2 Comments
Post a Comment