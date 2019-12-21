Video: Jacob Tooke is the Canadian Enduro Series' Newest Radmin

Dec 21, 2019
by Ted Morton  

We're extremely excited to bring Jacob Tooke on board as our 2020 admin. Not only is he one of the fastest racers on the circuit, he's also one of the nicest. We thought it would be a good idea to welcome him to the team with some quality shredding on his 2020 Norco Sight!

Canadian Enduro Tier 1 discounted pricing ends on January 1st, 2020. If you have any questions, make sure to reach out to Jacob and the team here.

New admin release. Photo Max McCulloch

Video: Max McCulloch

#CanadianEnduro #NorcoEnduro #NorcoSight #AdventureBeginsHere

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 His cousin Pippin usually wins in the Jr series too.
  • 1 0
 Great job Jacob!

