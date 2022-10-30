Video: Jake Fox's Journey Back from a Serious Neck Injury

I am not sure if it necessarily changed my approach to riding, because my main approach has always been to progress. Progression now just looks a lot different than it did before my injury. However, it did change my appreciation for riding and the amount of joy it can bring you. I always loved biking, but after having it taken away from me and wondering if I would ever be able to do it again makes every ride now that much more special. Even if I never get back to the point I was once at, I can guarantee I will be just as happy cruising a blue flow trail as I once was at the peak of my riding.



I have many people to thank. A huge thanks to my family and friends, I am the luckiest guy on the planet to have the support system that I had during my recovery. My good friend Liam for coming out and pointing the camera at me. Knolly Bikes for supporting this recovery video and the rest of my sponsors; Chromag, Etnies, Leatt, Bloodstone, Ride or Die, Sensus and Velocity cycles. The continued support throughout this whole injury has meant the world to me and I am so lucky to represent some of the best companies in the sport. All my doctors and rehab specialists that helped me get back on my feet and beat the odds. Finally, I want to thank mountain biking. The whole scene gave me so much support, I am truly glad to be a part of such a great sport."