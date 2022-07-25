Video: Jake Murray Creates Moody Magic on Slope & Trail Bikes in 'Blackpoint'

Jul 25, 2022
by Logan Williams  

Deep in the dank forests of coastal BC, where the moss glows electric green and the ancient cedars stand watch, there are rumors' of a rider with with style and grace unmatched by many: Jake Murray. If you know, you know. A Squamish local with an effortless style that simply put, will make anyone want to ride their damn bike.

Jake lays out an unturndown at the Valleycliffe jumps

From the filming side of things, I wanted to explore some moodier, darker tones that I don't get to experiment with very often (Kelowna is rather sunny). So when I showed to Squamish and there was a thick blanket of fog settling in the valley, I knew I was in for a treat. I hope you all enjoy this one. Thank you for being a trooper Jake, stoked to get this out there.

Huge shoutout to the builders for all the effort they put into making Squamish the place that it is. You guys rock. - Logan Williams

