Video: Jake Murray Creates Moody Magic on Slope & Trail Bikes in 'Blackpoint'

Deep in the dank forests of coastal BC, where the moss glows electric green and the ancient cedars stand watch, there are rumors' of a rider with with style and grace unmatched by many: Jake Murray
. If you know, you know. A Squamish local with an effortless style that simply put, will make anyone want to ride their damn bike.
From the filming side of things, I wanted to explore some moodier, darker tones that I don't get to experiment with very often (Kelowna is rather sunny). So when I showed to Squamish and there was a thick blanket of fog settling in the valley, I knew I was in for a treat. I hope you all enjoy this one. Thank you for being a trooper Jake, stoked to get this out there.
Huge shoutout to the builders for all the effort they put into making Squamish the place that it is. You guys rock. - Logan Williams
0 Comments