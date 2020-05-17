Video: Jakub Béreš Shreds his eMTB from Dawn til Dusk in 'Seize The Day'

May 16, 2020
by KellysBicycles  

Dawn till dusk, from natural singletracks to flowy laps in a bike park. Watch the video to transfer your mind into the Austrian Alps, full of amazing views and incredible riding. See for yourself that the all-new Theos' series has it all to be your true enduro bike.

Photo by Piotr Staro

Photo by Piotr Staro

Photo by Piotr Staro
Photo by Piotr Staro

Photo by Piotr Staro

Photo by Piotr Staro

The all-new 2020 Kellys THEOS - the ultimate, full-suspension e-bike equipped with top-of-the-line technologies with fully-integrated Kellys Re-Charge battery and powerful Shimano STEPS drive unit among them. Despite the version, all new THEOSes comes with the biggest 630 Wh battery as a standard, so you can save your energy to enjoy your downhills even more!



Rider: Jakub Béreš
Video by: EWIA Production @EwiaProduction
Still photography: Piotr Staron @piotrstaron
Presented by KELLYS BICYCLES

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 This looks like another great slayer. Anyone with the $$ for one?
Here again are some (typical) ignorant comments re e-bikers physiques. If you've spent a hard two hours riding a good offroad e-bike, you'll have travelled 3x as far as an acoustic (non e-bike) and will be bloody tired. You'll have towed a few of ya mates to the top of that boring access fire road a couple of times, allowing them to do more ascents with you. If you've ever been a moto trail rider, riding the Ups are fun, fast and another skill set as you typically need to sit down. A good all round workout!
  • 1 0
 damn that downtube is THICK!
  • 1 0
 “Thick”, just like the belly of most riding an eBike.
  • 1 0
 Frame looks a touch on the long side
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Scottdraker
  • 1 0
 Nice model name...

