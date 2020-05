Video: Jakub Béreš Shreds his eMTB from Dawn til Dusk in 'Seize The Day'

Dawn till dusk, from natural singletracks to flowy laps in a bike park. Watch the video to transfer your mind into the Austrian Alps, full of amazing views and incredible riding. See for yourself that the all-new Theos' series has it all to be your true enduro bike.The all-new 2020 Kellys THEOS - the ultimate, full-suspension e-bike equipped with top-of-the-line technologies with fully-integrated Kellys Re-Charge battery and powerful Shimano STEPS drive unit among them. Despite the version, all new THEOSes comes with the biggest 630 Wh battery as a standard, so you can save your energy to enjoy your downhills even more!Rider: Jakub BérešVideo by: EWIA Production @EwiaProduction Still photography: Piotr Staron @piotrstaron Presented by KELLYS BICYCLES