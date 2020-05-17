Video: Jakub Béreš Shreds his eMTB from Dawn til Dusk in 'Seize The Day'

Dawn till dusk, from natural singletracks to flowy laps in a bike park. Watch the video to transfer your mind into the Austrian Alps, full of amazing views and incredible riding. See for yourself that the all-new Theos' series has it all to be your true enduro bike.
The all-new 2020 Kellys THEOS
- the ultimate, full-suspension e-bike equipped with top-of-the-line technologies with fully-integrated Kellys Re-Charge battery and powerful Shimano STEPS drive unit among them. Despite the version, all new THEOSes comes with the biggest 630 Wh battery as a standard, so you can save your energy to enjoy your downhills even more!
Rider: Jakub Béreš
Video by: EWIA Production @EwiaProduction
Still photography: Piotr Staron @piotrstaron
Presented by KELLYS BICYCLES
Here again are some (typical) ignorant comments re e-bikers physiques. If you've spent a hard two hours riding a good offroad e-bike, you'll have travelled 3x as far as an acoustic (non e-bike) and will be bloody tired. You'll have towed a few of ya mates to the top of that boring access fire road a couple of times, allowing them to do more ascents with you. If you've ever been a moto trail rider, riding the Ups are fun, fast and another skill set as you typically need to sit down. A good all round workout!
