Video: Jakub Vencl Turns on the Style in Queenstown and Rotorua

If you are serious about riding, it takes your full dedication. It's important to find the balance between your life behind the bars and life outside the bike world. At some point, you might realize you are living two separate lives.This is the way of life for Jakub Vencl. On one side as a pro mountain bike rider on the other his hobbies of music, traveling or skateboarding. For Jakub, riding is always his priority.This movie was shot in New Zealand, partly during Crankworx Rotorua and later in the mecca of mountain bikers in the areas around Queenstown. More shots were also taken in the beautiful scenery at Lake Taupo, Milford Sound and in the capital of Wellington.Produced by Red Bull CzCamera & edit - Adam KovarConcept - Marek HraskoThanks to Rose bikes, Matej Sedlak