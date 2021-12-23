close
Video: Jamaican Vacation with Brendan Fairclough, Peaty & Olly Wilkins

Dec 23, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  

Brendan Fairclough, Steve Peat and Olly Wilkins head to the Carribbean nation of Jamaica for some single track soul searchin'.

Photo Ryan Franklin

Photo Ryan Franklin

Photo Ryan Franklin

Photo Ryan Franklin

Photo Ryan Franklin

Photo Ryan Franklin

Check out more episodes of "A Dog's Life" here!

Posted In:
Videos Brendan Fairclough Olly Wilkins Steve Peat


16 Comments

  • 5 0
 I had the privilege of joining a singletrack Jamaica tour a couple years ago and wouldn't trade the experience for anything. The riding and scenery are spectacular and the people are welcoming. There's something to the Jamaican culture that I think the world could use more of. I can't wait to return and experience more of it! If anyone is looking for a a life-long memory and a great time, get yourself and your bike to Jamaica!
  • 1 0
 Same here! Been lucky to be over there for "work" a few times, and they showed me an insane time!
  • 5 0
 www.singletrackjamaica.com

Check them out... had the opportunity to join the Fat Tyre festival a few years ago and it is still one of my favorite riding trips of all times! Glad to see the boys are still shredding
  • 3 0
 Fat Tyre Festival!!!! Such a blast!!! Gone twice can't wait to do it again ! They also do guided bike tours through out the year. They came and saved my wife and I for a day from being at an all inclusive resort and showed us the real Jamaica. Riding Trails you'd never find on your own. Little restaurant establishments with tasty paties, soup and of course Red Stripe. To the Single Track crew, looking forward to coming back in 2023 for some more Fat Tyre Festival! Eric and Mel www.singletrackjamaica.com Don't think, just do it!
  • 2 1
 The amount of people who never leave their all-inclusive and are scared of experiencing Jamaica blows my mind.

I know that the hustlers can be annoying, but once you get away from the tourist traps surrounding the all-inclusives, they pretty much vanish and the people are down to earth and chill.

I’d love to go back and ride in Jamaica. We did our honeymoon in Treasure Beach many years ago.
  • 4 0
 I wonder if they also went bobsledding also
  • 4 0
 They were blazin down those tracks
  • 1 0
 Always wanted to visit Jamaica, now I am even more interested! Riding looks sick there.
  • 2 0
 Looked like an epic trip.
  • 1 0
 Dude with the mouth go pro mount is brave.
  • 1 0
 Quality , what a blast . Looks stunning.
  • 1 0
 Are this the trails that were built for Ken Dart?
  • 2 0
 No, these trails and many others are built and maintained by the local mountain bike community (which is very small) and Singletrack Jamaica. The trails you refer still exist but are not open at present.
  • 1 0
 So its "Death in Paradise" for MTBers...?
  • 1 0
 Awesome, now I wanna ride.
  • 1 1
 I'd be interested to know what his GoPro settings are.

