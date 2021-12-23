close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Jamaican Vacation with Brendan Fairclough, Peaty & Olly Wilkins
Dec 23, 2021
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Brendan Fairclough, Steve Peat and Olly Wilkins head to the Carribbean nation of Jamaica for some single track soul searchin'.
Check out more episodes of "A Dog's Life" here!
Posted In:
Videos
Brendan Fairclough
Olly Wilkins
Steve Peat
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66983 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45754 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40827 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40408 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38150 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36626 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
dfiler
(19 hours ago)
I had the privilege of joining a singletrack Jamaica tour a couple years ago and wouldn't trade the experience for anything. The riding and scenery are spectacular and the people are welcoming. There's something to the Jamaican culture that I think the world could use more of. I can't wait to return and experience more of it! If anyone is looking for a a life-long memory and a great time, get yourself and your bike to Jamaica!
[Reply]
1
0
jrocksdh
(8 hours ago)
Same here! Been lucky to be over there for "work" a few times, and they showed me an insane time!
[Reply]
5
0
singletrack29er
(19 hours ago)
www.singletrackjamaica.com
Check them out... had the opportunity to join the Fat Tyre festival a few years ago and it is still one of my favorite riding trips of all times! Glad to see the boys are still shredding
[Reply]
3
0
Punkmunkey
(18 hours ago)
Fat Tyre Festival!!!! Such a blast!!! Gone twice can't wait to do it again ! They also do guided bike tours through out the year. They came and saved my wife and I for a day from being at an all inclusive resort and showed us the real Jamaica. Riding Trails you'd never find on your own. Little restaurant establishments with tasty paties, soup and of course Red Stripe. To the Single Track crew, looking forward to coming back in 2023 for some more Fat Tyre Festival! Eric and Mel www.singletrackjamaica.com Don't think, just do it!
[Reply]
2
1
Hogfly
(18 hours ago)
The amount of people who never leave their all-inclusive and are scared of experiencing Jamaica blows my mind.
I know that the hustlers can be annoying, but once you get away from the tourist traps surrounding the all-inclusives, they pretty much vanish and the people are down to earth and chill.
I’d love to go back and ride in Jamaica. We did our honeymoon in Treasure Beach many years ago.
[Reply]
4
0
kroozctrl
(18 hours ago)
I wonder if they also went bobsledding also
[Reply]
4
0
mikeyfresh1990
(16 hours ago)
They were blazin down those tracks
[Reply]
1
0
cassonwd
(19 hours ago)
Always wanted to visit Jamaica, now I am even more interested! Riding looks sick there.
[Reply]
2
0
mikedk
(19 hours ago)
Looked like an epic trip.
[Reply]
1
0
blesius-bikes
(17 hours ago)
Dude with the mouth go pro mount is brave.
[Reply]
1
0
stanfree
(15 hours ago)
Quality , what a blast . Looks stunning.
[Reply]
1
0
dark-o
(14 hours ago)
Are this the trails that were built for Ken Dart?
[Reply]
2
0
singletrackjamaica
(8 hours ago)
No, these trails and many others are built and maintained by the local mountain bike community (which is very small) and Singletrack Jamaica. The trails you refer still exist but are not open at present.
[Reply]
1
0
Mfro
(13 hours ago)
So its "Death in Paradise" for MTBers...?
[Reply]
1
0
watchtower
(8 hours ago)
Awesome, now I wanna ride.
[Reply]
1
1
poundsand
(17 hours ago)
I'd be interested to know what his GoPro settings are.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008075
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
Check them out... had the opportunity to join the Fat Tyre festival a few years ago and it is still one of my favorite riding trips of all times! Glad to see the boys are still shredding
I know that the hustlers can be annoying, but once you get away from the tourist traps surrounding the all-inclusives, they pretty much vanish and the people are down to earth and chill.
I’d love to go back and ride in Jamaica. We did our honeymoon in Treasure Beach many years ago.
Post a Comment