Video: James Anderson on Riding with Monoplegia in 'My Hidden Disability'

Orange Bikes athlete James Anderson has a hell of a story.James spent years hiding his story from his friends, his sponsors and even his girlfriend. But in 2022, he know it was time to share it with the world.As a kid, he was diagnosed with Monoplegia, an acute form of Cerebral Palsy, as well as Dyspraxia and Dyslexia.Despite the challenges to muscle development, coordination and strength, James has lived his life flat out and on two wheels, racing downhill and enduro at an elite level. He's raced British Nationals, he's raced World Cups, and he's a coach helping riders of the future on their own two-wheel journey.