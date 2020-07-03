Video: James Doerfling Builds & Rides New Trails in Quesnel, BC

Last year we had the pleasure of bringing in five highly skilled build crews to create some world class trails, right here in Quesnel, British Columbia
. Our goal was to continue to grow our trail networks, adding new trails that cater to everyone from beginner to advanced riders. We are more than happy with the result and can't wait to see the continued growth of our mountain bike trails and community.
|I pretty much got to ride everything and it’s awesome. Just the natural hits that link up and the feeling you get from that, is priceless.—James Doerfling, Professional Mountain Biker and Trail Builder
