Video: James Doerfling Builds & Rides New Trails in Quesnel, BC

Jul 3, 2020
by Goldrushcyclingclub  



Last year we had the pleasure of bringing in five highly skilled build crews to create some world class trails, right here in Quesnel, British Columbia. Our goal was to continue to grow our trail networks, adding new trails that cater to everyone from beginner to advanced riders. We are more than happy with the result and can't wait to see the continued growth of our mountain bike trails and community.



Building walk in the park.
James ripping down walk in the park.



bigquotesI pretty much got to ride everything and it’s awesome. Just the natural hits that link up and the feeling you get from that, is priceless.James Doerfling, Professional Mountain Biker and Trail Builder




Quesnel Mountain Biking Trails

Learn more about Mountain Biking in Quesnel.

Regions in Article
Quesnel

Posted In:
Videos James Doerfling


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Had the pleasure of riding in Quesnel a few times now, so many fun trails between the two networks! Highly recommend Rockasaurus if you are looking for some quality tech.

