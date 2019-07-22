Video: James Doerfling Rips Through the Ashes of a Forest Fire in his Reverence Section

Jul 22, 2019
by Reverence Movie  
Directed by Ambrose Weingart
Images by John Wellborn

The movie script we had for James was to take the viewer through his psyche on how he goes about his business riding big lines and pioneering new big mountain terrain. We started filming with James in the Spring of 2017, and captured what turned out to be some epic riding accompanied by getting a rare glimpse of his mindset on how he tackles fear. The script for his next part in the movie was to set up at Perkins Peak in the heart of British Columbia's Caribou region to ride fresh terrain that promised multiple first descents on big terrain. Two weeks before filming, devastating wild fires started to pop up in the BC interior which progressed into the worst forest fire season in BC's history.

Multiple communities needed to be evacuated including Williams Lake where James calls home. At one point, the crew tried to get into Perkins, which was not impacted by the fires, but road closures made it impossible to access. The fires came to pass, residents of communities were allowed to return to their homes. James was fortunate that he did not lose his home, others were not so lucky. While recalibrating on the game plan to film his next segment, James had the idea of a "Burn segment" after visiting one of his favorite trail riding zones that were decimated by the fires. What he found was unexpected and provided a different way to look at natural disasters. What ensued was an epic landscape and storyline that our team was able to capture. Hope you enjoy!

We're in the middle of another summer. Most forest fires are caused by carelessness. Stay safe out there folks!

Reverence Movie is available in 4K at http://geni.us/Reverence

  • + 4
 This entire film is so epic and the introduction to Colter Wall was much appreciated!
  • + 4
 God bless this man.
  • + 2
 Awesome, in the US they wouldn't let you into a burn area for years. But maybe this guy just said F it and did it anyway.
  • + 5
 Really? I just rode a burn area this morning that was open less than a year after the fire.
  • + 1
 @funkendrenchman: oh nice, maybe it is just the ones out here that are less popular and don't get logged as fast.
  • + 2
 @iantmcg: They’ll find it very hard to convict him without any hard video evidence, like cctv maybe.
  • + 1
 Awesome edit. Bummer about the fire but that makes for some very cool terrain and footage. Topped off with Colter Wall? Love it.
  • + 1
 Wicked riding but also a cool song!
  • + 1
 Back to the roots - old films were always black and white
  • + 1
 Colter Wall really put the edit over the top.
  • + 1
 Ok this is epic

