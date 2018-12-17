Video: James Doerfling's Lost Segment from Reverence Movie

Working with James filming for the movie was awesome. Not only because he opened up about what it's like to push big mountain riding but because he worked his ass off delivering a ton of solid content. We had a bunch of footage left over that didn't make the film due to the story line for James being very specific. Here we see what it's like for James and his crew to get it done deep in the back country and provides a glimpse into his part in the movie.
The man himself
Earning turns in the back country
Reaping the benefits
One of the gnarly chutes James carved out
James found himself a shark fin in the middle of a steep slope so after some contemplation him and the crew carved it out.
Yup, works!
With so much terrain to cover it becomes a scouting mission to fine new lines to ride
There's a few guys that can drop into these lines, even fewer who air into them.
We tried to show the viewer through the film what its like to find and build some of these lines and the commitment needed to make these happen.
Skiing on dirt
Edit directed by Ambrose Weingart, shot by Ambrose Weingart, Mitch Cheek and Calvin Huth. Photos by John Wellburn, sound design Keith White and score composed by Oliver Michael.
Grab a copy of the movie here: http://https://itunes.apple.com/ca/movie/reverence-a-journey-into-fear/id1439557301?mt=6&ign-mpt=uo%3D4http://www.reverencemovie.com
