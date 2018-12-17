VIDEOS

Video: James Doerfling's Lost Segment from Reverence Movie

Dec 17, 2018
by Ryan Berrecloth  
Reverence Movie - James Doerfling Lost Segment

by Reverence
Working with James filming for the movie was awesome. Not only because he opened up about what it's like to push big mountain riding but because he worked his ass off delivering a ton of solid content. We had a bunch of footage left over that didn't make the film due to the story line for James being very specific. Here we see what it's like for James and his crew to get it done deep in the back country and provides a glimpse into his part in the movie.

The man himself

Earning turns in the back country

Reaping the benefits

One of the gnarly chutes James carved out

James found himself a shark fin in the middle of a steep slope so after some contemplation him and the crew carved it out.

Yup, works!

With so much terrain to cover it becomes a scouting mission to fine new lines to ride

There's a few guys that can drop into these lines, even fewer who air into them.

We tried to show the viewer through the film what its like to find and build some of these lines and the commitment needed to make these happen.

Skiing on dirt

Edit directed by Ambrose Weingart, shot by Ambrose Weingart, Mitch Cheek and Calvin Huth. Photos by John Wellburn, sound design Keith White and score composed by Oliver Michael.

Grab a copy of the movie here: http://https://itunes.apple.com/ca/movie/reverence-a-journey-into-fear/id1439557301?mt=6&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

http://www.reverencemovie.com

5 Comments

 So sick. the current segment in the burn with the bluegrass music is epic. Been watching it everyday. James...please come back to Rampage, Aggy needs a dig partner and we need to see that unmistakable casual style.
 Plain badass. Argue about Semenuk being too smooth, but who doesn't enjoy Doerflings riding!
 That shark fin was the perfect feature to finish the clip on. Another place to add to the dream bucket list.
 James is my favorite rider of all time!
 those pics are sick!

