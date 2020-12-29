Video: The Tie Dye Warrior Rallies Loam & Eats Candy

Dec 29, 2020
by Andrew Parker  

Tie Dye, Candy and loam explosions... James Eves doesn't need knee pads or matching shoes to rally through the woods. You can expect to see a lot more from James in 2021.










Rider: James Eves @jameseves
Video: Andrew Parker @andrew__parker

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos James Eves


Must Read This Week
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
60307 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
58283 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
54016 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
53201 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
52155 views
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
41643 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
40113 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Geoff Gulevich Announces Amicable Split with Focus Bikes]
38918 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 very nice
  • 3 0
 Andrew killed it!
  • 2 0
 Hah hey Bud (waving)
  • 1 0
 hey there bud
  • 2 0
 Solid meh.
  • 1 0
 so I have heard hahaha
  • 1 0
 Glad to see I am not the only one out there hitting trees!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008704
Mobile Version of Website