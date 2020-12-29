Pinkbike.com
Video: The Tie Dye Warrior Rallies Loam & Eats Candy
Dec 29, 2020
by
Andrew Parker
Tie Dye, Candy and loam explosions... James Eves doesn't need knee pads or matching shoes to rally through the woods. You can expect to see a lot more from James in 2021.
Rider: James Eves
@jameseves
Video: Andrew Parker
@andrew__parker
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
James Eves
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
WillKirschke
(1 hours ago)
very nice
[Reply]
3
0
jeves
(44 mins ago)
Andrew killed it!
[Reply]
2
0
sammyboy2038
(54 mins ago)
Hah hey Bud (waving)
[Reply]
1
0
jeves
(44 mins ago)
hey there bud
[Reply]
2
0
mgruehl
(46 mins ago)
Solid meh.
[Reply]
1
0
jeves
(44 mins ago)
so I have heard hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
kstrongin3
(26 mins ago)
Glad to see I am not the only one out there hitting trees!
[Reply]
