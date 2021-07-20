Video: A Closer Look at Jamie Edmondson's Trek Slash Race Bike

We caught up with Jamie Edmondson to get the details on his new Trek Slash that he had set up for the third and fourth round of the EWs in La Thuile.
Trek Slash Details
Frame size: Medium/Large
Wheel size: 29"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil // 450lb Spring
Fork: Rockshox Zeb 170mm // 70psi // Two Tokens
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Pedals: Crankborthers Mallet DH
Cockpit: Truvatic Descendant 770mm Bars and 35mm Stem
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm Rotors Front and Rear
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501
Tires: Maxxis DHF and DHRII in DH Casing // 28psi Front and 32 psi Rear
Jamie is running the full 29" setup on his EWs race bike after finding it can help on the tech climbs and carrying more speed through the rough stuff. Jamie did try a mullet for a while but switched back to 29" as he prefers the higher speed it can carry.
