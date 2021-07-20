Video: A Closer Look at Jamie Edmondson's Trek Slash Race Bike

Trek Slash Details



Frame size: Medium/Large

Wheel size: 29"

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil // 450lb Spring

Fork: Rockshox Zeb 170mm // 70psi // Two Tokens

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS

Pedals: Crankborthers Mallet DH

Cockpit: Truvatic Descendant 770mm Bars and 35mm Stem

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm Rotors Front and Rear

Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501

Tires: Maxxis DHF and DHRII in DH Casing // 28psi Front and 32 psi Rear



Jamie is running the full 29" setup on his EWs race bike after finding it can help on the tech climbs and carrying more speed through the rough stuff. Jamie did try a mullet for a while but switched back to 29" as he prefers the higher speed it can carry.

Jamie prefers to use the DH version of the Mallet pedal as when you have to take a foot off he prefers the more support platform compared to the Enduro model.

Jamies tries to keep the setup very similar across his Enduro and DH bike to make it easier to switch between the two. He says this is most important when you have back to back races and there is not a lot of time to get used to a different bike.

We caught up with Jamie Edmondson to get the details on his new Trek Slash that he had set up for the third and fourth round of the EWs in La Thuile.