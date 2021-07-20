Video: A Closer Look at Jamie Edmondson's Trek Slash Race Bike

Jul 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

We caught up with Jamie Edmondson to get the details on his new Trek Slash that he had set up for the third and fourth round of the EWs in La Thuile.


Trek Slash Details

Frame size: Medium/Large
Wheel size: 29"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil // 450lb Spring
Fork: Rockshox Zeb 170mm // 70psi // Two Tokens
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Pedals: Crankborthers Mallet DH
Cockpit: Truvatic Descendant 770mm Bars and 35mm Stem
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm Rotors Front and Rear
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501
Tires: Maxxis DHF and DHRII in DH Casing // 28psi Front and 32 psi Rear

Jamie is running the full 29" setup on his EWs race bike after finding it can help on the tech climbs and carrying more speed through the rough stuff. Jamie did try a mullet for a while but switched back to 29" as he prefers the higher speed it can carry.

Jamie prefers to use the DH version of the Mallet pedal as when you have to take a foot off he prefers the more support platform compared to the Enduro model.



Jamies tries to keep the setup very similar across his Enduro and DH bike to make it easier to switch between the two. He says this is most important when you have back to back races and there is not a lot of time to get used to a different bike.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Trek Trek Slash Jamie Edmondson


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
105750 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
87041 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
74698 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
59863 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
56763 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
50215 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
44726 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
44446 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 I think we need a survey - paywall or Trek commercial every week. Honestly I am not sure, I feel like paying for subscription provided that I will see Trek & TLD helmets max once a month Wink
  • 1 0
 Same, but I'm thinking Forbidden ads more as well
  • 1 0
 Don't these bikes have a proprietary lower shock mount? Curious to know how the Super Deluxe coil is connected. I thought the Slash was only really compatible with their proprietary Super Deluxe Ultimate.
  • 3 2
 Has Jamie been buying his components on Aliexpress? Crankborthers pedals? Truvatic bars?
  • 4 5
 That paywall did bring something, now you can either choose the video, or stay on the picture when you are pretending to work...
  • 2 0
 To keep reading and watching, Try Outside+ free for one hour, after that, you'll have to choose whether you want to access either articles or videos for the rest of time. No going back.
  • 1 0
 @ididntknowhatomakemyusername:
Dude there's no paywall yet.
  • 3 2
 neat
  • 1 1
 what is with the brush guards on all the bikes this year

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008333
Mobile Version of Website