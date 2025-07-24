Powered by Outside

Video: Janelle Soukup Has as Much Fun as Possible On Her Bike

Jul 24, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

A new generation of freeriders is reshaping the sport from the ground up. Nowhere is that more clear than in the women’s field. Riders are going bigger, riding faster, and bringing more style than ever, and Janelle Soukup looks to be right in the mix.

You may not have heard of Janelle yet, but you surely will be seeing her more in the years to come. With her infectiously positive attitude and unmistakably laid-back style in the air, she’s quickly making a name for herself in freeride. Ripton followed Janelle through the first half of 2025 to document her journey and showcase her riding in a new short film.

From high-speed loamers in Santa Cruz to big mountain lines in Utah and her favourite hometown jumps in Colorado, Janelle’s riding speaks for itself. With her sights set on Darkfest, Red Bull Rampage, and beyond, she’s only just getting started.

Janelle desert portrait

Janelle riding in the dark forest

Casual Janelle
Janelle riding in the dark forest

Janelle riding in the dark forest
Janelle riding in the dark forest

Janelle riding in the dark forest

Janelle desert portrait

Photography by Satchel Cronk. Video and desert photography by Matt Jones.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ripton Janelle Soukup


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
273 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
168781 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46751 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46544 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44614 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44539 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40310 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34249 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32649 views

13 Comments
  • 70
 Hell yeah, legend in the making.
  • 20
 @BrianPark @MikeKazimer Why isn't this labeled as MUST WATCH!!!

This kid is hitting MASSIVE drops and jumps with insane style and ease. She is going to be queen of rampage before we know it. The world needs to pay attention!!

Kudos to Ripton and Marin for supporting rad freeriders as well!
  • 10
 Honestly she has better style than some of the folks at rampage this year...
  • 50
 Thanks for sharing Pinkbike, give Janelle a follow folks!
  • 30
 Janelle's biggest fans right here
  • 10
 Hell yeah Janelle! Steeziest & frothiest grom we know! What an honour to have her on our little Lucid team. Great job on the vid crew 👊🏼
  • 20
 Let's gooooo! Such a sick rider
  • 20
 That's rad, what a sender!
  • 20
 So proud Janelle!
  • 10
 What a beauty colour combination
  • 10
 I wish I could ride crankcase as good as Janelle!
  • 10
 Awesome!
  • 10
 Nice one!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019065
Mobile Version of Website