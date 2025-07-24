Video: Janelle Soukup Has as Much Fun as Possible On Her Bike

A new generation of freeriders is reshaping the sport from the ground up. Nowhere is that more clear than in the women’s field. Riders are going bigger, riding faster, and bringing more style than ever, and Janelle Soukup looks to be right in the mix.
You may not have heard of Janelle yet, but you surely will be seeing her more in the years to come. With her infectiously positive attitude and unmistakably laid-back style in the air, she’s quickly making a name for herself in freeride. Ripton
followed Janelle through the first half of 2025 to document her journey and showcase her riding in a new short film.
From high-speed loamers in Santa Cruz to big mountain lines in Utah and her favourite hometown jumps in Colorado, Janelle’s riding speaks for itself. With her sights set on Darkfest, Red Bull Rampage, and beyond, she’s only just getting started.
Photography by Satchel Cronk. Video and desert photography by Matt Jones.
This kid is hitting MASSIVE drops and jumps with insane style and ease. She is going to be queen of rampage before we know it. The world needs to pay attention!!
Kudos to Ripton and Marin for supporting rad freeriders as well!