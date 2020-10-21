Pinkbike.com
Video: Jason Lucas' 2021 Norco Sight - Bike Check
Oct 21, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Our Video Production Supervisor, Host of Pinkbike Academy, and "Huck To Flat Enthusiast" Jason Lucas has a new ride for 2021. Check out all the details on his Norco Sight that he will be using to bring you more content in the coming months.
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Enduro Bikes
Norco
Norco Sight
Jason Lucas
12 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
tetonsorbuttes
(21 mins ago)
I watched that whole video waiting for him to say “is that a 29er?..eghh” and he didn’t even do it. Shame.
[Reply]
12
7
lkubica
(37 mins ago)
His new Norco, or Norco's new Norco lent to him for commercial reasons?
[Reply]
5
0
SupraKZ
(32 mins ago)
I don't think they're expecting that bike back even if he didn't pay for it. You're talking about a "huck to flat" enthusiast in Jason. Also what's wrong with them giving him a bike for some exposure?
[Reply]
6
0
megatryn
(30 mins ago)
Well, he was a Trek amassador before, so he probably is a Norco ambassador now. Which means, he probably paid for his bike at a considerable discount, which means he can break even when he sells it by next product cycle. This means he can do wathever changes he wishes to do to it. Which is a quite common thing to do. In other words: It´s probably his for all intends and purposes.
[Reply]
3
0
barbarosza
(29 mins ago)
Doesn’t matter. And frankly most likely it’s his own bike.Im saying this as Mike Kaz has one plus Jason wasn’t ever a fan of spending your life’s savings on a bike. He has a Rocky Mountain before this and it wasn’t the top of the line either. Just a budget well thought up smart build like this one
[Reply]
2
0
Caddz
(2 mins ago)
Why do a bike check on a stock bike? Just post a link to Norco's website next time. Is the only thing custom on this bike the handlebar? The Norco website says it comes with a Deity.
[Reply]
1
1
monkeybizz
(11 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
why air over coil? I've always found that coil shocks are more supportive through the midstroke. I ride a bike with a smiliar suspension linkage (Knolly Warden) and have found that the monarch rct3 moves through it's travel and ramps up a lot at the end (That and the super deluxe have the same internals however with the super deluxe making it laterally stiffer with a slightly bigger aircan).
I'm no expert and I may be seeing this completely wrong but I know you've tested a gamut of bikes (trail through enduro to dh) and have that real world experience to draw from
[Reply]
2
0
krka73
(36 mins ago)
27.5 lifers gonna be throwing shade...
[Reply]
1
0
blanshard16
(25 mins ago)
2020 Sights are unreal! Enjoy the ride Jason
[Reply]
1
0
nskerb
(2 mins ago)
Best all around bike ever!! I love mine.
[Reply]
3
4
Williambellmtb
(37 mins ago)
Woah....... Nice Bike. (no one will understand that)
[Reply]
2
0
vandenr2
(32 mins ago)
some will
[Reply]
