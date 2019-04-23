VIDEOS

Video: Jaw-Dropping Scenery in Sölden, Austria with Wyn Masters

Apr 23, 2019
by BikeRepublicSoelden  
Wyn Masters on Stately Mission

by BikeRepublicSoelden
Views: 386    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


For just one moment – imagine you’re a Kiwi. A Kiwi racing the DH World Cup, wearing the wheelie crown, shuttling from one spot to the next. What would you – what would Wyn Masters – wish for? Exactly: a home away from home.


How about a place nestling high up in the Alps? A place where elder statesmen maintain the ancient tracks and kids shred shaped lines. A nation where riders rule and where you get a passport with your lift ticket and the right to vote, too.


It sounds like utopia, but in the Austrian Alps, a set of avid mountain bikers have built a nation dedicated to riders: the BIKE REPUBLIC SÖLDEN. It’s a state that extensively caters for its citizens and takes care of 15 natural singletracks and 9 shaped lines winding through the jaw-dropping scenery of glaciers and meadows.


Watch wheelie machine Wyn arriving in nearby Innsbruck airport as a sceptic. He grabs his new passport, explores the nation on two (and one) wheels, meets with juniors and seniors – and fails to leave. Why? Find out in “Wyn Masters on Stately Mission – A Kiwi conquers the BIKE REPUBLIC SÖLDEN”

Also check out Wyn’s Wheelie Wednesday on the glacier road high up above Sölden here.

bikerepublic.soelden.com

MENTIONS: @BikeRepublicSoelden


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
196601 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
64914 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
49666 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
49116 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
47486 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
46889 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
42404 views
Video: Friday Fails #65
36903 views

5 Comments

  • + 0
 Sölden is a place that has sold his soul to money years ago for skiing! It´s all about the money and zero interest in nature, sustainability or anything like that. Kind of weird to see Wny advertising for them as he seems to be a nice guy.
I wouldn´t set a foot or a tire there even if it was worth the riding!
  • + 4
 They need to fire the audio guy.
  • + 1
 A lot of cheese, but Sölden's actually an amazing place to ride!
  • + 2
 Cringe
  • + 1
 I'll go... Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025394
Mobile Version of Website