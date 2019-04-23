Video: Jaw-Dropping Scenery in Sölden, Austria with Wyn Masters

For just one moment – imagine you’re a Kiwi. A Kiwi racing the DH World Cup, wearing the wheelie crown, shuttling from one spot to the next. What would you – what would Wyn Masters – wish for? Exactly: a home away from home.
How about a place nestling high up in the Alps? A place where elder statesmen maintain the ancient tracks and kids shred shaped lines. A nation where riders rule and where you get a passport with your lift ticket and the right to vote, too.
It sounds like utopia, but in the Austrian Alps, a set of avid mountain bikers have built a nation dedicated to riders: the BIKE REPUBLIC SÖLDEN. It’s a state that extensively caters for its citizens and takes care of 15 natural singletracks and 9 shaped lines winding through the jaw-dropping scenery of glaciers and meadows.
Watch wheelie machine Wyn arriving in nearby Innsbruck airport as a sceptic. He grabs his new passport, explores the nation on two (and one) wheels, meets with juniors and seniors – and fails to leave. Why? Find out in “Wyn Masters on Stately Mission – A Kiwi conquers the BIKE REPUBLIC SÖLDEN”
Also check out Wyn’s Wheelie Wednesday on the glacier road high up above Sölden here
.bikerepublic.soelden.com
