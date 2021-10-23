TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Jaxson Riddle & Transition Bikes at Red Bull Rampage 2021
Oct 23, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Transition factory freerider Jaxson Riddle got into Redbull Rampage 2021, so a crew of TR employees headed down to the desert to cheer him on. We brought some cameras along to show you how we get down in the desert!
—
Transition Bikes
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Transition
Jaxson Riddle
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
71491 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
58770 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
52283 views
Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
44018 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
43865 views
Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
37259 views
Video: Finals Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2021
34668 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
29747 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
darren853
(5 mins ago)
Glad he made transition to Transition, bike seems to suit him perfectly!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007343
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment