Video: Jaxson Riddle & Transition Bikes at Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 23, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTransition factory freerider Jaxson Riddle got into Redbull Rampage 2021, so a crew of TR employees headed down to the desert to cheer him on. We brought some cameras along to show you how we get down in the desert! Transition Bikes


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Transition Jaxson Riddle Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Glad he made transition to Transition, bike seems to suit him perfectly!

