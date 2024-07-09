Powered by Outside

Video: Jaxson Riddle Becomes the Supervillain

Jul 9, 2024
by DEITY Components  


20 years in the game and the visuals of DEITY have been shaped, formed, and sculpted by so many talented people. From creatives and riders, we have been fortunate to work closely with countless visionaries and none more prolific than Clay Porter. Connecting the eye of Clay with the most stylish rider in MTB, Jaxson Riddle, is a bucket list project for us and we are excited to debut the first in a series of DEITY edits that will be hitting steadily throughout 2024, “Supervillain”!


DEITY SUPERVILLAIN PEDAL


Elevated. Elegant. The new standard. Our approach with the SUPERVILLAIN pedal was not to simply make a new pedal. We wanted to make a true work of art, the ultimate concave masterpiece that is lighter, stronger, and sleeker than anything we have created prior. With only essential material remaining, we scoured every gram via classy radiuses and chamfered detailing around every pin and every corner. We are known for creating the world's greatest concave pedals and raising that bar was the launching pad for the new SUPERVILLAIN.


DEITY SUPERVILLAIN PEDAL


Unifying the language and focusing on our trademark non-offset pedal profile design, the SUPERVILLAIN shares the same symmetrical construct found on the acclaimed TMAC and DEFTRAP pedals. With increased support on the backside of the spindle, riders can find proper foot placement quicker, have a more solid engagement with the pedal, maximizing our industry leading 2.5mm deep concave profile (per side). Featuring a large 113mm x 105mm functional footprint and 14 dual access pins per side…the SUPERVILLAIN has a locked in feel that people love and expect from DEITY.


DEITY SUPERVILLAIN PEDAL


With a goal to reduce every gram possible, the skeletal structure of the SUPERVILLAIN pedal is a work of art with chamfered angles and smooth outside edges, reducing snags and hang ups on rocks. The SUPERVILLAIN elevates our premiere flat pedal line and takes what people love about the TMAC and raises the bar to new heights! With an emphasis on developing a pedal that is elegant and modern, we aim to amaze you with the level of detail found on every mm of this pedal. Welcome to the SUPERVILLAIN.


Rider: Jaxson Riddle
Filmed/Edited: Clay Porter
Photos: Ian Hylands / DEITY

www.deitycomponents.com

7 Comments
  • 1 0
 I've been running Deity pedals for a long while now. I'm not super excited about these potentially replacing the Bladerunner. The Bladerunners are amazing flat pedals for everything. I use them for trail riding and DH. They are light and very thin. They are lighter than these supervillains and thinner. The supervillains are a touch larger, but I feel the Bladerunners are a great size. I don't want a massive footprint, as some of the trails I ride have narrow openings between rocks and roots you gotta make. I have run other pedals recently, such as the Burgtec Penthouse MK5's or whatever, and they were good for grip, but they weren't thin enough and a tad too large, and I was striking rocks and roots too much. I swapped back to the Bladerunners. I'll most likely give these pedals a go, as I like to try things, but maybe don't replace or stop making the Bladerunners? @deityusa
  • 2 0
 If you can say three full paragraphs about a pedal, you know it’s good.
  • 2 0
 Haha! True true. Thanks for reading it and the love!
  • 1 0
 I'm confused about how this is raising the bar. Maybe Dakota Norton can explain?
  • 1 0
 Raising our bar for sure!
  • 1 0
 3 minutes . 200 angles . 1 jump . SIIIICK
  • 1 0
 3 minutes for a whip.







