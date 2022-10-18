Video: Jaxson Riddle in 'Riddled with Style'

Oct 18, 2022
by Transition Bikes  

Jaxson Riddle is a mystery to most, but with Rampage 2022 coming up, we dug into what makes him tick.

Photos to go along with Riddled With Style video

If you've seen him ride, it's very clear where his inspiration comes from. Jaxson grew up riding moto, which has translated to his style on and off the bike. Nothing gets him fired up more than bringing the speed and big air of the moto world to mountain bikes.

Photos to go along with Riddled With Style video

When Jaxson isn't twisting throttle or going big in the Virgin hills, he heads to the course to catch a round. Golf is Jaxson's time to chill, and do something other than jump off cliffs.

Photos to go along with Riddled With Style video

Tune in to Rampage this year to cheer Jaxson on!

Video: Caleb Ely

Posted In:
Videos Transition Jaxson Riddle


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
70865 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
62478 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
60421 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
56093 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
46551 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
46527 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
43868 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
43245 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Being different from everyone is good, but being you is the best thing you can be, no matter if that's similar to anyone or thing. Sick skills BTW, hope you win it this year
  • 1 0
 Good vid with so much style, ready to see the alloy dh/freeride bike he's riding release.
  • 1 0
 Moto background. The new BMX background.
  • 1 0
 MX background
  • 1 0
 Golf background





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008488
Mobile Version of Website