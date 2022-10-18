Video: Jaxson Riddle in 'Riddled with Style'

Jaxson Riddle is a mystery to most, but with Rampage 2022 coming up, we dug into what makes him tick.If you've seen him ride, it's very clear where his inspiration comes from. Jaxson grew up riding moto, which has translated to his style on and off the bike. Nothing gets him fired up more than bringing the speed and big air of the moto world to mountain bikes.When Jaxson isn't twisting throttle or going big in the Virgin hills, he heads to the course to catch a round. Golf is Jaxson's time to chill, and do something other than jump off cliffs.Tune in to Rampage this year to cheer Jaxson on!Video: Caleb Ely